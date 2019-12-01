U.S. says it will 'protect its interests' at climate conference

The United States will send a diplomatic team but no senior members of Donald Trump's administration to a global climate-change conference starting in Spain on Monday, according to a statement.
However, in an effort to raise the U.S. profile in Madrid, House speaker Nancy Pelosi will lead a 15-member congressional delegation to "reaffirm the commitment of the American people to combating the climate crisis."
The U.S., at Trump's direction, is withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, which set a goal of limiting global temperature rises to well within two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) from pre-industrial levels.
Spain stepped in to host the COP25 meeting, which seeks to boost commitments to fight climate change, after Chile pulled out due to civil unrest.
"The United States will continue to participate in ongoing climate change negotiations and meetings -- such as COP25 -- to ensure a level playing field that protects U.S. interests," the U.S. State Department said Saturday.
The U.S. team will be headed by ambassador Marcia Bernicat, principal deputy assistant secretary of state for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs.
Pelosi, calling climate change "the existential threat of our time," announced a delegation of Democrats drawn from both the House and the Senate, with no members of Trump's Republican party.
The president has cast the Paris climate accord as elitist and unfair to the U.S., saying when announcing his decision to withdraw that he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."
But scientists say the accord is vital to check the worst damage from global warming, such as increasing droughts, rising floods and intensifying storms.
The United States is the world's second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, and is the only country to pull out of the Paris agreement.
The final U.S. withdrawal from the landmark accord is scheduled for Nov 4, 2020, a day after the next presidential election.
Several Democratic presidential aspirants have said that, if elected, they would immediately return to the agreement.© 2019 AFP
ifd66
Unfortunately, its the poorest nations around the world suffering the most because of the Whitehouse goon's repugnant attitute to climate change.
Serrano
Nancy Pelosi will lead a 15-member congressional delegation to "reaffirm the commitment of the American people to combating the climate crisis."
What's the taxpayers' bill for this trip?
Unfortunately, its the poorest nations around the world suffering the most because of the Whitehouse goon's repugnant attitute to climate change.
I know this is a pesky fact for you but the U.S. is by far the world's biggest donor of foreign aid.
Burning Bush
Climate conference...?
Might as well have a Sun conference or a volcano conference, as these things are beyond the power of humans to control.
Haaa Nemui
You’d think that when everything, yes everything we do is affected by the climate... that people might be a little more concerned about their effect on the climate in return.
coskuri
Do they prefer the bill for consequences of more fires, floods, polluted air... ? It's not as if there was a different planet for Americans.
If you believe you can't, you're always right. If you believe you can, even if you fail, you feel better for trying.
You've heard on Fox News ? Of course, being a large country, in total, they give a lot and countries of the size of Lichtenstein or Monaco can't compete. In percentage of gross national income, with 0,15%, the US are of those that give the least. (Sweden gives back 1,41%). Per person, Americans give 95 USD when people of Norway give 800 USD... And lots of the money keeps going to countries the US has 'redesigned' , like Iraq or Vietnam.
The US of the 1940's were very different. Maybe cause they had not chosen as a leader a fat cat that only thinks about grabbing even more millions for his family and avoiding paying his bills and taxes.
lucabrasi
Well, Trump and co. won’t be around when the enraged mobs of terrified, starving citizens start lynching the climate-change facilitators and deniers. Why should they care?
Their children, though, might have a bit more to fear....
Ah_so
Don't they care about the climate in Russia either?
bass4funk
Then “their governments” in these poorest nations need to step up and should take the initiative and do something about to change that, it has nothing to do with us.
Serrano
Do they prefer the bill for consequences of more fires, floods, polluted air... ? It's not as if there was a different planet for Americans.
Go talk to the world's biggest emitter of CO2, China.
You've heard on Fox News ?
It's common knowledge. Look it up.
zichi
Russia has done more than its share of nuclear pollution from Chernobyl, sinking nuke subs, and testing in the Russian Far East and the Arctic. Novaya Zemlya.
It also produces significant amounts of greenhouse gases.
https://naturvernforbundet.no/international/environmental-issues-in-russia/category930.html
It does when you're pissing over your neighbours fence.
zichi
Go talk to the world's second biggest emitter of CO2, America.
bass4funk
Oh, don’t make excuses for countries like India, Pakistan, China or even the Philippines. There governments could do plenty, to stop the....urination.
Haaa Nemui
America. Never a leader.
beentofivecontinents
"U.S. is by far the world's biggest donor of foreign aid."
While true, most of this ends up being corporate welfare.
bass4funk
Now all of a sudden America should stick its nose in foreign world affairs? Will you all make up your minds!
Haaa Nemui
It directly concerns everyone on the planet... that includes America does it not?
bass4funk
Then we do what we think is right and the other countries leadership should step up and do what they think is right for their countries and not rely on us.
Haaa Nemui
They are doing what they think is right with or without America... hence my earlier comment. America. Never a leader.
bass4funk
Good! Then they should do what they can, continue on that path and leave us alone.
Good!
Toasted Heretic
The climate change deniers will, er, change their tune when the effects begin to impact on them. So far, it's the poorer countries experiencing the results of this crisis.
But when their ivory towers come under siege, the elite will finally realize that something has gone very wrong.
It will be too late, by then.
Toasted Heretic
You don't get it, do you?
You're part of the planet. Everyone has to step up. This is beyond the narrow confines of politics and nations. This is the future we bequeath to those who come after us.
Texas A&M Aggie
Go talk to the world's second biggest emitter of CO2, America -- comment
Uh-huh. Keep believing that falsehood. Actually, India holds that claim to fame.
We've been doing our part to control CO2 emissions since the early 1990s when catalytic converters became a mandatory addition on all automobile engines (domestic and foreign) sold in the U.S.
zichi
Every country should be doing what it can to end its use of coal and oil and reduce their carbon footprint. Record levels of CO2. High levels of air pollution kill about 4 million people every year. I have started to use an air quality app to know if I should wear a mask when out doors. Today is good 89 out of 100. Tokyo is also good at 82 out of 100.
zichi
Americans burn more energy per person than any other country. Electricity is twice that of Japanese.
zichi
Explore the World's Greenhouse Gas Emissions
interactive chart
https://www.wri.org/blog/2017/04/interactive-chart-explains-worlds-top-10-emitters-and-how-theyve-changed
bass4funk
Ok, but that doesn’t give the leadership and their governments a pass.
What?