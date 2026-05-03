Rubio to travel to Vatican, newspapers report

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaks to the media during a meeting with President of the Conference of Italian Bishops, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See in Rome, Saturday, May 17, 2025. Gregorio Borgia/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ROME, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to the Vatican for meetings this week, ‌two Italian newspapers reported on Sunday, weeks after President Donald Trump drew criticism from Christians across the political spectrum by attacking Pope Leo on social ‌media.

Reports in national dailies La Repubblica and Corriere della ⁠Sera did not indicate whether Rubio, a Catholic, ⁠would meet personally ⁠with Leo, but said he was expected to meet with ‌Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's lead diplomatic official.

Rubio last met Leo, the ⁠first U.S. pope, in ⁠May 2025, alongside Vice President JD Vance. The two U.S. officials attended the new pope's inaugural Mass in St. Peter's Square and had a private meeting with the pontiff the ⁠next day.

The pope, who maintained a relatively low-profile on ⁠the global stage in the first ‌months of his papacy, emerged in recent weeks as an outspoken critic of the U.S.-Israeli led war on Iran and sharply criticized the Trump administration's hard-line anti-immigration policies.

Trump criticized Leo on social ‌media several times in April, at one point calling the pontiff "terrible".

The U.S. State Department, Vatican press office and an Italian government spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the reports.

Rubio is also set to hold talks with Italy's foreign and defence ministers, the papers reported, adding that the trip aimed at easing ​tensions between the two countries after Trump's blunt criticism of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - one of his closest European ‌allies - last month.

The schedule has still not been finalised, Corriere reported, and a meeting with Meloni is not excluded, La Repubblica added.

The trip comes days after ‌the Pentagon announced the drawdown of 5,000 U.S. troops from ⁠Germany, its largest European base, ⁠on Friday, as a rift ​over the Iran war and tariff tensions placed further strain ⁠on relations between ‌the U.S. and Europe.

Italy is among the European ​countries with the biggest presence of U.S. troops, with almost 13,000 active-duty soldiers at the end of 2025, across six bases.

© (Thomson Reuters 2026.