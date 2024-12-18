 Japan Today
Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk before attending a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024 . Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Brandon Bell
world

U.S. Senator Warren says Trump needs to hold Musk to ethics standards

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked Donald Trump's transition team to hold Elon Musk to the same ethics standards as other transition members, putting oversight of the unusually powerful presidential adviser in the spotlight.

The billionaire CEO of Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, as well as the owner of social media platform X, has had an increasingly close relationship with Republican Trump since he endorsed him in July. Musk spent over a quarter billion dollars to help elect Trump, and also owns interests in cryptocurrency and other ventures.

"Mr Musk’s substantial private interests present a massive conflict of interest with the role he has taken on as your ‘unofficial co-president,'" Warren said in a letter to the Trump transition team made public by her office on Tuesday. "Currently, the American public has no way of knowing whether the advice that he is whispering to you in secret is good for the country - or merely good for his own bottom line."

Musk's role as the co-chair of a newly created Trump advisory body that is not part of the U.S. government, the "Department of Government Efficiency," means that he is not a government employee, Warren noted, "but the conflicts he faces are enormous and the need for him to be subject to similar ethics standards is obvious."

The Trump transition team had no immediate comment.

Asked about Musk's potential conflicts, Trump told Time magazine in an interview published on Dec 12: "I think that Elon puts the country long before his company."

Past presidents have often enlisted industrialists for efficiency commissions, Danielle Brian, executive director of the watchdog Project on Government Oversight, told Reuters.

A key difference in this case is the industries Musk is invested in are in their early stages, Brian said, meaning decisions made by regulators whom Trump appoints are potentially going to transform the sectors they are in, and could put Musk's specific companies at an advantage.

Trump's transition team issued an ethics pledge in November that promises members "will avoid both actual and apparent conflicts of interest," and that they "may not participate in any particular Transition matter which to their knowledge may directly conflict with a financial interest of theirs ... or other individual or organization with which they have a business or close personal relationship."

Musk's task force aims for a sweeping overhaul of the U.S. government, which spent $6.8 trillion in the most recent fiscal year, and has threatened to fire thousands of government workers.

Among other regulatory changes, the Trump transition team wants the incoming administration to drop a car-crash reporting requirement opposed by Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, Reuters reported last week.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, told Reuters that he felt Musk's role could endanger national security and public safety. The OGE is tasked with overseeing ethics standards in the executive branch.

Shaub resigned in July 2017, months before his term was supposed to end, after clashes with Trump's first administration. "Taxpayers should lament their money going to serve Musk's interests instead of the interests of the American people," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Asked about Musk's potential conflicts, Trump told Time magazine in an interview published on Dec 12: "I think that Elon puts the country long before his company."

No he doesn't and neither does Trump.

Musk even betrays the values of the leader he said inspired him.

https://www.theguardian.com/books/booksblog/2018/jun/19/elon-musk-iain-banks-culture-novels

The anarcho-socialist Iain Banks that is.

Having the number 1 private contractor of USGov in charge of the budget is one factor that has caused Musk to rocket to almost half a trillionaire status.

Prosperity cocktails all around?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Musk spent over a quarter billion dollars to help elect Trump

And now gets to be co-President.

Pure oligarchy.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I mean Musk should be nowhere near government as an unstable individual, but that is part of the hiring criteria for the next administraiton.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

