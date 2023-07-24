Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea Koreas Tensions
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier and the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis participate in a joint anti-submarine drill between South Korea, the United States and Japan in waters off South Korea's eastern coast on Sept. 30, 2022. A nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea’s military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP, File)
world

U.S. sends another submarine to S Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea

1 Comment
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
SEOUL, South Korea

A nuclear-propelled U.S. submarine has arrived in South Korea in the second deployment of a major U.S. naval asset to the Korean Peninsula this month, South Korea’s military said Monday, adding to the allies' show of force to counter North Korean nuclear threats.

The USS Annapolis arrived at a port on Jeju Island about a week after the USS Kentucky docked at the mainland port of Busan.

The Kentucky was the first U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to come to South Korea since the 1980s. North Korea reacted to its arrival by test-firing ballistic and cruise missiles in apparent demonstrations that it could make nuclear strikes against South Korea and deployed U.S. naval vessels.

In between those launches, North Korea’s defense minister issued a veiled threat insisting the Kentucky’s docking in South Korea could be grounds for the North to use a nuclear weapon against it. North Korea has used similar rhetoric before, but the statement underscored how much relations are strained now.

The Annapolis, whose main mission is destroying enemy ships and submarines, is powered by a nuclear reactor but is armed with conventional weapons. The Annapolis mainly docked at Jeju to load supplies, but Jang Do Young, a spokesperson of South Korea’s navy, said the U.S. and South Korean militaries were discussing whether to arrange training involving the vessel.

Meanwhile, North Korea remained publicly silent on an American soldier, Pvt. Travis King, who crossed the border last Tuesday. U.S. officials have expressed concern about his well-being and said North Korea has been ignoring their requests to provide basic information about King, including where he’s being detained and what his condition is.

Analysts say North Korea wait weeks or even months to provide meaningful information about King to maximize leverage and add urgency to U.S. efforts to secure his release. Some say North Korea may try to wrest concessions from Washington, such as tying his release to the United States cutting back its military activities with South Korea.

The United States and South Korea have been expanding their combined military exercises and increasing regional deployments of U.S. strategic assets like bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines in a show of force against North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since the start of 2022.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yet another nuclear sub lol

In addition to the thousands of soldiers, other heavy weaponry, and multiple military bases and installations.

No question who is raising tension and initiating conflict in the region.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog