U.S. aviator missing after Iran shot down fighter jet has been rescued

A U.S. service member who has been missing since Iran shot down a fighter jet has been rescued, President Donald Trump wrote in a social media post early Sunday.
A frantic U.S. search-and-rescue operation unfolded after the crash of the F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday, as Iran also promised a reward for anyone who turned in the “enemy pilot.”
A second crew member was rescued earlier.
“This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour,” Trump wrote.
Trump said that the aviator is injured but “will be just fine,” adding that the rescue involved “dozens of aircraft” and that the U.S. had been monitoring his location “24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue.”
The fighter jet was the first U.S. aircraft to have crashed in Iranian territory since the conflict in late February.
Trump said last week that the U.S. had “decimated” Iran and would finish the war “very fast.” Two days later, Iran shot down two U.S. military planes, showing the ongoing perils of the bombing campaign and the ability of a degraded Iranian military to continue to hit back.
Drones hit Gulf energy infrastructure
In Kuwait, an Iranian drone attack caused significant damage to two power plants and put a water desalination station out of service, according to the Ministry of Electricity. No injuries were reported from the attack, the ministry said.
In Bahrain, the national oil company said that a drone attack caused a fire at one of its storage facilities, which was extinguished. It said the damage was still being assessed and no injuries had been reported.
In the United Arab Emirates, authorities responded to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant, a joint venture of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis of Austria. They say the fires were caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defense systems, but production at the plant in Ruwais, near the UAE’s western border with Saudi Arabia, has halted.
The strike came a day after Israel struck a petrochemical plant in Iran that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said generated revenue that it had used to fund the war.
The war began with joint U.S.-Israel strikes on Feb. 28 and has killed thousands, shaken global markets, cut off key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices. Both sides have threatened and hit civilian targets, bringing warnings of possible war crimes.
The other jet to go down was a U.S. A-10 attack aircraft. Neither the status of the crew nor exactly where it crashed was immediately known.
Trump renews threat
Trump renewed his threats for Iran to open up the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy shipments that has been choked off by Tehran, by Monday or face devastating consequences, writing Saturday in a social media post: “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them.”
“The doors of hell will be opened to you” if Iran’s infrastructure is attacked, Gen. Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi with the country’s joint military command said late Saturday in response to Trump’s renewed threat, state media reported. In turn, the general threatened all infrastructure used by the U.S. military in the region.
But Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, told The Associated Press that his government’s efforts to broker a ceasefire are “right on track” after Islamabad last week said that it would soon host talks between the U.S. and Iran.
Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said that Iranian officials “have never refused to go to Islamabad.”
Mediators from Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt were working to bring the U.S. and Iran to the negotiating table, according to two regional officials.
The proposed compromise includes a cessation of hostilities to allow a diplomatic settlement, according to a regional official involved in the efforts and a Gulf diplomat briefed on the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door diplomacy.
Iran threatens to disrupt traffic in second key strait
Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, issued a veiled threat late Friday to disrupt traffic through a second strategic waterway in the region, the Bab el-Mandeb.
The strait, 32 kilometers (20 miles) wide, links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. More than a tenth of seaborne global oil and a quarter of container ships pass through it.
“Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?” Qalibaf wrote.
More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began.
In Gulf Arab states and the occupied West Bank, more than two dozen people have died, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel and 13 U.S. service members have been killed. In Lebanon, more than 1,400 people have been killed and more than 1 million people have been displaced. Ten Israeli soldiers have died there.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
34 Comments
Harry_Gatto
The King has spoken: "reign" down.
itsonlyrocknroll
An inspiring rescue, for a brave courageous aviator, shot down in combat, his service is bold, held true under fire.
Bob Fosse
Good news. Now stay out.
plasticmonkey
Good thing he wasn’t captured.
bass4funk
Fantastic news! Glad he's alright.
HopeSpringsEternal
Great news, these older airframes, like A-10 and F-15, flying at low elevation for ground attack missions, risky indeed, but many search and rescue always on standby
Incredible, +12K US bombing missions and countless other air missions, over past 36 days and only a couple mishaps, not even including Israel's very busy Air Force
Let's hope Iran's Govt. pursues a deal with Trump Admin soon, that further escalation, including taking Iranian oil off the market via controlling Karg Island not necessary
Bob Fosse
Now officially boots were on the ground. It happened.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Congratulations! Now how about Trump withdraw before he loses the next dice roll and ends MAGA's election prospects for a generation?
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump promised after descending the golden escalator in June 2015 to announce his candidacy for Presidency and spoken many times as early as 1980s about risk to humanity of WMD proliferation, Iranian Govt. in particular
Here we are, yet such a conflict, outcome remains uncertain, continued bombing campaign, designed to pressure Iranian Govt. to abandon their Nuclear Weapons ambitions, pursue Peace and Prosperity.
Will it work or will Trump be forced to escalate, via cutting off Iranian oil and economic lifeline?! Time will tell, sometime soon, let's hope Iran chooses to rejoin their neighbors and civilized society, and not more terror
Trump's commitment to stopping WMD proliferation in Iran is unbreakable, just like secure borders, immigration enforcement, trade deals/tariffs, downsizing US Govt. etc.
Spitfire
You can’t fault the USA’s search and rescue teams.
Absolutely top notch.
This rescue seemed like the one in the movie starring Gene Hackman and Owen Wilson.
Well done to all.
HopeSpringsEternal
One can only imagine how many Apache and A-10s assisted in this search and rescue, probably killing hundreds of Iranian military personal trying to capture this US pilot, who acted as a perfect battlefield 'magnet'
Mike Hunt
@ Authors
Using “enemy pilot.” in inverted comma's, really? What do you expect Iranians to call him when their land is being bombarded by a pair of hostile enemies... Would "missing hero" be more to your approval?
voiceofokinawa
A Japanese news outlet reports that the pilot was rescued by a US rescue team, with Pres. Trump boasting and complimenting their courageous act. But note that the war was initially started by him and that he cannot escape from the crime he had committed.
TaiwanIsNotChina
US service members and their families would not be happy for them to be used as magnets.
bass4funk
Quite amazing when you actually realize all the branches and aircraft used to get this guy under very dangerous conditions to do that, no one does it better, but this is what they train for, years and years, and it paid off for this man.
https://youtu.be/4vX67L-JjB0?si=s9Bx_29FCGZe-8Ax
wallace
Great for him and his family. Not so great for the bombed Iranian civilians. Trump will milk it for a month of Sundays—the "greatest rescue mission" ever.
wallace
Since the outbreak of war by Netanyahu and Trump, Iran has doubled its oil exports.
HopeSpringsEternal
Battlefield is constant adaptation; this pilot knew to start climbing up the mountain ASAP to provide search and rescue more time and well known that downed pilots are magnets, thus heavy US firepower quickly arrives, A-10s and Apache's to punish all those seeking a prize hostage
Families understand the risks and appreciate the effort by fellow service members to spare no effort to rescue
HopeSpringsEternal
These exports permitted by US and Israel to keep world markets well supplied, but if a deal is not reached soon, US to take control of Karg island, thus Iran's oil exports
Let's hope Iranian Govt. figures out that their best path is peace, not the foolish wasteful pursuit of military power in the form of WMDs/Nukes and ballistic missiles, because their defense industrial base is vanishing fast
ThePunisher
Give it a rest. War is not Hollywood.
Now, America - stay OUT of foreign countries and you won't face these risks.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
Oh come on. Bibbi has been trying to get this war going with every single president, but found one dumb enough to bite.
Look at how many times he has said throughout the years that Iran is weeks away from a nuclear weapon.
Trump is dumb as bricks to get conned into this war.
Bob Fosse
Actually you paid for this man. Billions and billions of dollars trying to fix an avoidable mistake.
I’m happy he’s able to return home to where he should have stayed in the first place.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump first spoke in pubic about the growing existential dangers of WMD proliferation and Iran in particular in the 1980's, well before he knew PM Bibi. People may not like
Trump, but he's no dummy, as his litigation stemming from Trump 1.0 and 2020 election has caused the SCOTUS to greatly enhance the Unitary Executive and take away the power of unelected Govt. Bureaucrats.
Trump's also been a genius at leveraging US military in a clever manner to minimize loss of life, as is the case now in Iran. US Military loves Trump and Hegseth, because no more nation building, just protecting US interests
wallace
Iranian oil exports have increased Iran's revenue, but have done nothing to reduce gasoline prices in most countries. The exports are bound for India and China.
Iranian oil exports have surged to over $140 million per day, primarily driven by high-volume sales to China (over 80% of exports) and renewed purchases by India, utilizing shadow fleets to circumvent sanctions.
wallace
He was a democrat and not running to be president. The current war against Iran was started by Netanyahu and Trump.
OssanAmerica
Hats off to the brave men and women of CSAR.
No credit is deserved by or should be taken by the moron in chief who put these young people in the line of fire just to appease Bibi.
HopeSpringsEternal
Oil markets well supplied, due to stockpiles released, plus pipelines to Red Sea, plus Iranian oil, problem is the risk of escalation and Iran's oil being shut down, if a deal is not reached, so the 'risk premium' is not VERY high
Suspect a US Iran 'peace' deal announced in next few days, 60% probability, maybe 70% best case, so a sizable chance of escalation. Trump's all in, not concerned about midterms, concerned about humanity
wallace
Crude oil prices are $112 per barrel, $80 before the war.
Mr Kipling
Amusing that this story is being given a positive spin by the US. A plane was shot down by an enemy whose anti aircraft defences had been "destroyed". But now a win?
Just like WW2 and the British at Dunkirk. Painting a failure as a victory for public consumption.
patkim
Glad to hear that the pilot was rescued. If he was captured, I would hope that Iranians would follow the Geneva Convention rules of war, and not the war crime issued by Pete Hegseth, when he said to show Iranians "no quarter". Actually, the Trump administration committed two war crimes: saying to show no quarter, and that they would target power and water salinization facilities, thus targeting and harming civilians.
Cephus
Great News on Easter Day, the best military ever.
Bordeaux
Until the crew member comes forward and share their experience, I will reserve my belief about anything that the current US government actually says.
They will say anything to change the media narrative!
Tamarama
Isabelle
Completely impartial, I'm just happy to point out hypocrisy, spin, misdirection and manipulation on a global stage and scale when I see it. And you see it a lot from the US, both now, and through their history.
The only real difference now is that Trump has no filter, so it's laid very bare for all to see.
I'm not sorry that that offends you.
There's your favourite chestnut. Again, I am student of history, Isabelle, not a Pro-PRC stooge as you so childishly keep insisting. My views are just different from yours because I can think critically about history and context. You just have blind rage against the CCP, so your view is clouded. That's all.
WoodyLee
Good News.
Glad to see this pilot rescued, his family must be breathing a lot better tonight, well done.