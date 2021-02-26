U.S. strikes Iranian-backed militant site in Syria

The U.S. military launched an airstrike on facilities in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militia Thursday, in retaliation for recent rocket attacks on U.S. troop locations in Iraq, the Pentagon said.
"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria," said spokesman John Kirby in a statement.
"These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and Coalition personnel in Iraq, and to ongoing threats to those personnel," he said.
The U.S. military did not say whether there were any casualties in Thursday's attack.
Kirby said the target was a border control point used by Iranian-backed armed Iraqi groups including Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada.
It followed three rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by U.S. and coalition forces fighting the Islamic State group.
One of those strikes, on a military complex in the Kurdish region's capital Arbil on February 15, killed a civilian and a foreign contractor working with coalition forces, and injured several U.S. contractors and a soldier.
The attacks in Iraq by groups believed operating under Iran's direction had laid down a challenge to the new Biden administration just as it opened a door to resumed negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program.
The Biden administration says it wants to revive the 2015 accord designed to freeze Iran's nuclear development.
But it also sees Tehran as a continuing security threat across the Middle East.
Kirby called Thursday's strikes "proportionate" and said it "was conducted together with diplomatic measures," including consultation with US partners in the anti-IS coalition.
But he also said that it was designed to de-escalate the situation in eastern Syria and Iraq.
"The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and Coalition personnel," he said.© 2021 AFP
PTownsend
One of my biggest worries about Biden was he'd get further involved in MENA.
Kaerimashita
Less than 2 months into the new admin and the neocons/neolibs are back in the saddle and already bombing foreigners. More to come.
But he also said that it was designed to de-escalate the situation in eastern Syria and Iraq. Made me laugh out loud. Like all of the other warmongering has deescalted anything......
zichi
Trump carried out missile attacks too.
warispeace
So now it looks official. Biden has become the latest in the long list of US presidents who commit war crimes.
The US regime sets up military bases around Iran and throughout that region to contain and threaten any opposition to their territorial domination and access to cheap oil supplies, then when they face opposition, they launch strikes, with the President's approval, committing murder in places far from their own country. Clearly, this is not in defence of nation and is an aggressive act, that should be prosecuted in international courts.
Wolfpack
Chicken hawk Biden and his four draft deferments already aching for war. It’s not like we hadn’t seen this coming.
DaDude
Yeah but when he did it, it was front page news and everyone cried like it was the biggest atrocity in World history. As they did this, they conveniently forgot about the drone-happy previous administration.
Kaerimashita
Hehe Zichi. Isn't that a bit of "whataboutism"?? Orange was at least working towards getting out of the Middle East. Ol' Joe looks like he wants to get back in.
Slickdrifter
I am actually going to applaud Biden for this. The only complaint I have with it is that the response was a bit slow. Iran may now think twice to use its military proxies before striking American bases.
However, I distinctly remember when Trump authorized the use of the MOAB in Afghanistan many of you were up in arms.
To remind you.
Trump unleashed the MOAB for the first time in combat on Thursday, at 7:32 p.m., against an Isis affiliate in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar Province, along the border with Pakistan. In Washington, the White House press secretary Sean Spicer said day that it “targeted a system of tunnels and caves that Isis fighters used to move around freely, making it easier for them to target U.S. military advisers and Afghan forces in the area.”
Are Trump and Biden so different? I do not think so.
I commend Biden for this decisive action. I am really surprised he took this course.
Good Job on this President Biden.
starpunk
On empty airfields, when Russia told him to do so. Then he LIED and said ISIL 'was defeated' and our forces 'were leaving NOW'.
The Big Question once again is: Was the Sassymouth Russian Satellite telling the truth? You should know by now that he never did. Even the Army Times contradicted their so-called 'Commander-in-Chief'.
Remember, Motormouth Mussolini was so eager to start another war (with Iran) a year ago until CoVid hit America, then he denied that, lied about it, said some unfunny ethnic jokes about it and caused superspreader events thruout 2020. Now over half a million Americans have died of CoVid. Thanks for nothing, Antichrist Bunker Boy!
And then he later LIED about ISIL being defeated and LIED about a withdrawal that never occured.
And the MOAB was just a nicely-acronymed ego trip for a juvenile sassybrat traitor. He never tells the truth about anything, everything to him is me, me, me. Why believe that crapola, coming from the source?