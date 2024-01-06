U.S. Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of ballot ban

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear Donald Trump's appeal of a ruling by Colorado's highest court that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the western state.
The conservative-majority Supreme Court, which includes three justices appointed by the former president, said it would hear oral arguments in the high-stakes election case on February 8.
The Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump last month from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in the state because of his role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
Lawyers for Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, urged the Supreme Court earlier this week to hear the case and "summarily reverse the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling."
They said the Colorado ruling, "if allowed to stand, will mark the first time in the history of the United States that the judiciary has prevented voters from casting ballots for the leading major-party presidential candidate.
"The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide," they added.
The 77-year-old Trump has also lodged an appeal against a ruling by the top election official in Maine that would keep him off the primary ballot in the northeastern state.
Trump's attorneys urged the Maine Superior Court to toss out the ruling by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, calling her a "biased decision-maker" who "acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner."
The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine secretary of state both ruled that Trump is ineligible to appear on the primary ballot because of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution.
Section Three of the 14th Amendment bars people from holding public office if they engaged in "insurrection or rebellion" after once pledging to support and defend the Constitution.
The amendment, ratified in 1868 after the U.S. Civil War, was aimed at preventing supporters of the slave-holding Confederacy from being elected to Congress or from holding federal positions.
Similar 14th Amendment challenges to Trump's eligibility have been filed in other states as well. Courts in Minnesota and Michigan recently ruled that Trump should stay on the ballot in those states.
Separately, the twice-impeached former president is scheduled to go on trial in Washington in March for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
He also faces racketeering charges in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to upend the election results in the southern state.
Maine and Colorado hold their presidential nominating contests on March 5 -- also known as "Super Tuesday" -- when voters in more than a dozen states, including California and Texas, go to the polls.© 2024 AFP
bass4funk
Of course, they really have no choice but to keep him on the ballot. Let them put all this to bed so that the other States don’t start the same nonsense shenanigans.
Cards fan
Wait, I thought he wasn't banned from the ballot in Colorado? I guess rightists don't have a clue what they're talking about. Shocking.
bass4funk
They do, that’s why they’re trying to stop this crazy nuttiness before this election starts, the left will not deny anyone their constitutional rights The people will ultimately decide who should run the country and not these stupid politicians, that nobody elected them to anything.
bass4funk
It’s not going to work. Watch you get disappointed again.
zibala
The only one talking about that is . . . you.
bass4funk
Since there is no charges for insurrection, there are no grounds for Trump being removed from the ballot. Think about it, if the Court decides that Colorado, or any state, can disqualify Trump under 14a by their own opinion, then any state can disqualify any candidate for any reason without formal charges or verdict. That means any State can decide that Biden is committing insurrection by allowing illegals to invade our southern border.It's a slippery slope that they won't want. Any Justice who votes yes should be impeached. It just won’t happen, the Dems are just THAT crazy!
zibala
Ironically, I give credit to democratic governor appointed Colorado Sup. Ct. justices who were sane enough not to make such a silly ruling.
Cards fan
Ah, the time honored rightwing tradition of making things up.