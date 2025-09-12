U.S. threatens action against foreigners praising Kirk killing

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday warned that Washington may take action against foreigners "praising, rationalizing, or making light" of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, adding he had directed consular officials to take appropriate action.
"In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," Landau said in a post on social media platform X.
"I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action."
Landau did elaborate on what such action would mean.
Some users replied to Landau's post with screenshots of accounts and posts, though it was unclear if the accounts they flagged were U.S. visa holders.
The State Department's number two then replied to some of those comments saying he would direct consular officials to monitor the comments on the post, which as of Thursday afternoon had over 2,000 replies.
A State Department spokesperson, asked about Landau's post, said: "This Administration does not believe that the United States should grant visas to persons whose presence in our country does not align with U.S. national security interests."
But the spokesperson did not address questions on whether anybody had been identified to have their visa revoked or how consular officials would evaluate those flagged in response to Landau's post.
Kirk, a 31-year-old author, podcast host and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, helped build the Republican Party's support among younger voters. He was killed on Wednesday by a single gunshot as he gave a talk at a university in Utah in what President Donald Trump called a "heinous assassination."
The Trump administration has pursued a sweeping crackdown on immigration, including increasing social media vetting and revoking thousands of student visas and aiming to tighten the duration of others.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Party of freedom, yo.
Yrral
US department of hate
Jay
I completely agree with banning foreigners from the U.S. who praise or rationalize the killing of Charlie Kirk - common sense dictates that people who are hostile to a country and openly celebrate the murder of a citizen have no place there.
As for U.S. citizens, I say let them speak their hateful minds freely; it’s important for everyone to see who they really are, and it exposes their toxic ideologies hiding in plain sight. Public scrutiny is far more effective than censorship for identifying and confronting such venom.
JJE
Sensible move.
The same quarters who oppose this would be up in arms if individuals with known hostility to, say, MLK, were allowed in with no scrutiny.
stormcrow
This political violence should be condemned by everybody, especially the president. The problem is that Trump condemns political violence when it affects those on the right, yet Trump jokes about it when it’s against those on the left, as he did with Nancy Pelodi’s husband after he was violently assaulted by a Trump supporter with a hammer.
Both parties must condemn such violence, but if the president lashes out only against one side, then the violence will only continue and spiral out of control..
Blacklabel
Yep. Our country, our entry rules.
Don’t like it? Don’t visit our home.
plasticmonkey
Nope.
People have a right to hold opinions about Charlie Kirk or MLK as long as they do not incite violence.
Desert Tortoise
Well, Charlie Kirk certainly did : /
TorafusuTorasan
@JJE--since you bring it up, have you or any of your social circle been experiencing hostility towards MLK? If so, would you care to plainly state your acrimony over the preeminent US civil rights leader whose nonviolence paralled that of Gandhi?
asdfgtr
Charlie Kirk and his obsession with race and Islam:
Charlie Kirk, 23 January 2024
Charlie Kirk, 8 December 2022
Charlie Kirk, 19 May 2023
Charlie Kirk, 3 January 2024
Charlie Kirk, 1 March 2024
Charlie Kirk, 30 April 2025
Charlie Kirk, 24 June 2025
Desert Tortoise
@ asdfgtr, yep no hate there.
Member of Congress Clay Higgens said "Higgins called Kirk “a beautiful young man who dedicated his whole life to delivering respectful conservative truth into the hearts of liberal enclave universities"
Respectful conservative thought. Re-read those quotes and tell us in all sincerity that they represent anything respectful or the truth. Conservative yes but respectful truth? Pardon me while I swallow my vomit.
And the author of those quotes is practically being cannonized by the right as some sort of saint with calls to send a USAF plane to pick up his body and another to have a statue of him installed in the Capital. You even have member of Congress Clay Higgens calling for critics of Charlie Kirk to be banned for life from social media and to have their businesses black listed and their business licenses revoked among other things.
https://www.fox8live.com/2025/09/11/clay-higgins-calls-lifetime-bans-social-media-users-mocking-charlie-kirks-death/
Are you feeling that conservative love and respect yet?
Desert Tortoise
Pfffttt. Use a VPN and offer nothing to TSA or ICE. That's what I do when I travel. Nothing to see here, move along.