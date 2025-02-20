U.S. to cut size of diplomatic mission in China by up to 10%: report

FILE PHOTO: A security member keeps watch outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

The United States is set to cut the size of its diplomatic mission in China by up to 10%, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

American diplomats working in mainland China and Hong Kong as well as local employees might be given notice as early as Friday in a round of downsizing that the media outlet described as unprecedented.

The cuts would affect the embassy in Beijing and the consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the consulate in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post said.

It was not clear whether any of those affected would be reassigned elsewhere in the diplomatic service, but layoffs are expected, it added.

President Donald Trump's administration has asked U.S. embassies worldwide to prepare for staff cuts, sources told Reuters last week, as part of the Republican president's effort to overhaul the U.S. diplomatic corps. Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk have been making efforts to cut U.S. government spending that they consider wasteful since Trump took office on January 20.

The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment.

The United States has a large diplomatic workforce in China and those in Beijing are located in a 10-acre site consisting of six buildings, including a new annex completed in 2016.

According to the website of the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in China, the Beijing embassy complex houses more than 1,300 American and locally-hired staff representing almost 50 different U.S. federal agencies.

