U.S. to open Jerusalem embassy in May for Israel's 70th anniversary

The United States said Friday it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, bringing forward the contested move to coincide with the Jewish state's 70th birthday -- and enraging Palestinians, who called it a "blatant provocation."
Palestinians object to recognition of the disputed city as Israel's capital, and say it could destroy a two-state solution to the decades-old Middle East conflict.
Palestinians also object to the date chosen for the embassy move -- they call May 14, on which Israel declared independence in 1948, Naqba, their "day of catastrophe."
Israel's intelligence minister meanwhile congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the embassy move, which had previously been expected to take place in 2019, saying there was "no greater gift."
The embassy move is expected to complicate efforts to restart peace talks between the Israelis and Palestinians -- and jeopardize the traditional, if disputed, U.S. role as an "honest broker" in efforts to resolve one of the world's most intractable conflicts.
"In May, the United States plans to open a new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. The opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert in a statement.
Until now, the U.S. embassy has been located in Tel Aviv with a separate consulate general located in Jerusalem that represents U.S. interests in the Palestinian territories.
The new embassy will be initially located in a U.S. consular building in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood while Washington searches for a permanent location, "the planning and construction of which will be a longer-term undertaking," Nauert said.
The interim embassy will contain office space for the ambassador and "a small staff," she said.
"By the end of next year, we intend to open a new embassy Jerusalem annex on the Arnona compound that will provide the ambassador and his team with expanded interim office space," she added.
Trump broke with decades of policy in December to announce U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and a pledge to move the embassy, drawing near global condemnation, enraging the Palestinians and sparking days of unrest in the Palestinian territories.
It ruptured generations of international consensus that Jerusalem's status should be settled as part of a two-state peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.
The Palestine Liberation Organization immediately decried Washington's embassy announcement as a "provocation to all Arabs."
"The American administration's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and choose the Palestinian people's Naqba as the date for this step is a blatant violation of international law," PLO number two Saeb Erekat told AFP.
He said the result would be "the destruction of the two-state option, as well as a blatant provocation to all Arabs and Muslims."
Israel follows the Jewish lunar calendar, so this year's official independence celebration falls on April 19.
Israeli intelligence minister Israel Katz welcomed the May opening, taking to Twitter to congratulate Trump on the decision to transfer the embassy.
"There is no greater gift than that! The most just and correct move. Thanks friend!" Katz wrote.
Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.
Trump said his recognition of Jerusalem -- making good on a 2016 campaign pledge -- marked the start of a "new approach" to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israelis and Palestinians alike have seen his move as Washington taking Israel's side in the conflict -- a view reinforced by the White House's recent decision to withhold financing for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas this week travelled to the United Nations to call for an international conference by mid-2018 in which the United States would not have the central mediating role in launching a wider peace process.
Trump's envoy for Middle East peace, Jason Greenblatt, and his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner subsequently met behind closed doors with U.N. Security Council ambassadors soliciting their support for a prospective Trump peace plan.
While the Palestinians want a new international mechanism to shepherd peace talks, the details of the Trump plan and its timing are still unclear.
The revised schedule on the embassy move comes after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pledged only last month to move the embassy by the end of 2019 in a speech to Israel's parliament that saw Arab lawmakers expelled after they shouted in protest.
"The hardest deal to make of any kind is between the Israelis and Palestinians," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House.
"We're actually making great headway. Jerusalem was the right thing to do."© 2018 AFP
Tommy Jones
70 years of oppressing the Palestinians. Wow.
cla68
Awesome. Great to have a president who stands up to all the anti-Semitism from liberals and Muslims.
Tommy Jones
Commenting on the aitrociries Israel has, and continues to perpetrate upon the Palestinians is in no way being anti-Semitic.
Tommy Jones
*atrocities
Daniel Naumoff
I hope everyone will be battered up at homes during that day.
Burning Bush
Looks like AIPAC gets their wish.
Trump’s back is covered.
CrazyJoe
How ironic that Trump has chosen the 70th anniversary of Israel's Declaration of Independence to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. The Declaration of Independence was delivered in Tel Aviv and made no mention of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Indeed, in May 1948, the newly formed government of Israel expressly confirmed in a letter to the UN Security Council that the borders of the new State of Israel were "as defined" and mapped out in UN Resolution 181 and that Jerusalem was "outside the territory of the State of Israel".
https://unispal.un.org/DPA/DPR/unispal.nsf/0/B4085A930E0529C98025649D00410973
Israel also sent a letter to President Truman saying the same thing: "I have the honor to notify you that the state of Israel has been proclaimed as an independent republic within frontiers approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations in its Resolution of November 29, 1947..."
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/decad169.asp
UN Resolution 181 did not include Jerusalem as part of Israel
The fact of the matter is that under international law Jerusalem remains a "corpus separatum", a city in which no country exercises exclusive sovereignty, which is why the only countries to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital are Israel and now America.
OssanAmerica
Although I have been and continue to support Israel, I can't help but feel that Trump has destroyed any possibility of the U.S. continuing to be a part of the peace process. We have lost all semblance of neutrality, even what little we had. In addition to having bought the Palestinians anger, we have also bought more anger from the Arab world which will likely translate into increased anti-US sentiment among Arab UN members at best and terrorist attacks against American targets at worst. This was a decision NOT in the best U.S. interests.