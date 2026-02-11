 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A U.S. Army soldier trains Nigerian Army soldiers at a military compound in Jaji, Nigeria
A U.S. Army soldier (L) trains Nigerian Army soldiers at a military compound in Jaji, Nigeria, February 14, 2018. Capt. James Sheehan/U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/US ARMY
world

U.S. to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train African nation's military

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States is planning to send about 200 troops to Nigeria to ‌train the African nation's military to fight Islamist militants, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, weeks after President Donald Trump ‌ordered airstrikes against what he called Islamic ⁠State targets.

The U.S. military said last ⁠week it ⁠sent a small team of troops to Nigeria ‌without specifying a number, marking the first acknowledgment of ⁠U.S. forces on ⁠the ground since Washington struck by air on Christmas Day.

Trump has said there could be more U.S. military action in Nigeria and Reuters has ⁠reported that the U.S. had been conducting ⁠surveillance flights over the country from ‌Ghana since at least late November.

The official said the 200 troops will supplement a handful of U.S. military personnel already in Nigeria to help local ‌forces.

U.S. Africa Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nigeria has come under intense pressure from Washington to act after Trump alleged the West African nation was failing to protect Christians from Islamist militants operating in the northwest.

The Nigerian government ​denies any systematic persecution of Christians, saying it is targeting Islamist fighters and other armed ‌groups that attack and kill both Christians and Muslims.

Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have intensified attacks on ‌military convoys and civilians, and the northwest remains ⁠an epicenter of ⁠a 17-year Islamist insurgency.

Nigeria's population ​of over 230 million people is roughly ⁠evenly divided among ‌Christians, who predominate in the south, and ​Muslims, who predominate in the north.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo