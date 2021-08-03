Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Afghan internally displaced families arrive in Kandahar as they flee battles between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces on July 27, 2021
U.S. to take in thousands more Afghan refugees

WASHINGTON

The United States said Monday it will take in thousands more Afghan refugees, fearing for the safety of people with U.S. associations as America ends its longest war.

The State Department said it will expand the eligibility of refugee admissions beyond the roughly 20,000 Afghans who have already applied -- with some being evacuated out -- under a program for interpreters who assisted U.S. forces.

"In light of increased levels of Taliban violence, the U.S. government is working to provide certain Afghans, including those who worked with the United States, the opportunity for refugee resettlement to the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

"This designation expands the opportunity to permanently resettle in the United States to many thousands of Afghans and their immediate family members who may be at risk due to their U.S. affiliation," it said.

The State Department said that the expanded eligibility will include Afghans who worked with U.S.-based media organizations or non-governmental organizations or on projects backed by U.S. funding.

The State Department will also let in more Afghans who served as interpreters or in other support roles to forces of the U.S.-led coalition but did not meet earlier requirements on time served.

The State Department is designating Afghan refugees with U.S. affiliations under so-called Priority 2, the same level given to persecuted minorities from a number of countries.

President Joe Biden has ordered a withdrawal of remaining U.s. troops by the end of the month, ending the longest war in U.S. history.

With the Taliban going on the offensive, the Biden administration acknowledges fears for the stability of the internationally backed government.

But it insists that the United States has done all that it can and has accomplished its priority mission of eliminating al-Qaida extremists who carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Voting for president Biden was one of the best decisions of my life.

This is good, especially to those who helped our armed forces. They deserve a fresh start here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

