 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of a street in downtown Havana
FILE PHOTO: A view of a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, December 19, 2023. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo Image: Reuters/ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI
world

U.S. top diplomat in Havana promises more sanctions on Cuba

1 Comment
By Dave Sherwood
HAVANA

The United States' top diplomat in Havana said on Friday the U.S. had more sanctions in store for Cuba just days after punishing several Cuban judicial officials for their roles in jailing political dissidents on the island.

Three Cuban judges and a prosecutor were forbidden from entering the United States on Wednesday, the latest sanctions from the Trump administration, which earlier declared a tough new policy on Cuba.

"The sanctions announced this Wednesday were just the beginning," U.S. Embassy chief of mission Mike Hammer told reporters in Miami. "This administration is determined to sanction repressors. There will be consequences for their actions."

U.S. President Donald Trump has already doubled down on sanctions since taking office in January, returning longtime foe Cuba to a U.S. list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, tightening rules on remittances and shutting off Biden-era migration programs.

The 61-year-old Hammer, a career U.S. diplomat who arrived in Cuba just six months ago, has kept a busy schedule, wandering the country widely as he talks with dissidents, small business owners and Cubans of all walks of life.

In videos produced by the U.S. embassy and shared on social media, Hammer, fluent in Spanish, plays dominoes with a group of children in Camaguey, visits the tomb of Cuban hero Jose Marti in Santiago and speaks with family members of jailed dissidents in homes throughout Cuba.

His travels come as Cubans confront the worst economic downturn in decades, a growing crisis the Cuban government blames on the Cold War-era U.S. embargo, a web of restrictions that complicates financial transactions, trade and tourism.

Hammer told reporters on Friday that those Cubans he had spoken with in his travels disagreed that the U.S. was to blame.

"The people recognize that those responsible are the Cuban regime, it has nothing to do with any policy of the United States."

His travels and assertions have infuriated the Cuban government, which accuses Hammer of seeking to stir up resentment in a bid to overthrow the island's communist leadership.

But Cuba has not impeded Hammer's travels, despite issuing a recent warning in state-run media that its "patience has limits."

Hammer told reporters he would continue his work on the island.

"What are they scared of? I'm just a simple chief of mission talking with the people," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

"This administration is determined to sanction repressors.

Unless you’re a right wing despot like El Salvador’s Bukele.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog