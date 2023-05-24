Newsletter Signup Register / Login
America's top health official said there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people's mental health Photo: AFP/File
world

Top U.S. health official sounds alarm on child social media use

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The top U.S. health official on Tuesday issued a stark warning to parents, tech companies and regulators, saying the evidence is growing that social media use may seriously harm children.

In a lengthy advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that while not without benefits, "there are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents."

Social media use by young people in the United States is nearly universal, with up to 95 percent of adolescents reporting using a social platform and more than a third saying they do so "almost constantly," according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Murthy's report said social media can help children and adolescents find a community to connect, but that it also contains "extreme, inappropriate, and harmful content," which can "normalize" self-harm and suicide.

It can perpetuate body dissatisfaction, eating disorders and depression and expose children to online bullying while they are undergoing a critical stage in brain development, the report warned.

Murthy called on policymakers to strengthen safety standards around social media and urged tech companies to responsibly assess the impact of their products on children and share data with researchers.

He also advised parents to establish tech-free zones at home in order to promote in-person communication, and to educate children by modeling healthy, responsible online behavior.

The report comes at a time when authorities across the United States are searching for ways to regulate social media use, and curb its ill-effects on young people in particular.

Earlier this month, the state of Montana banned the use of TikTok on its territory. The Chinese-owned video sharing giant is challenging the decision in court. And in March, Utah became the first U.S. state to require social media sites to get parental consent for accounts used by minors.

"We are in the middle of a national youth mental health crisis, and I am concerned that social media is an important driver of that crisis -- one that we must urgently address," Murthy said.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Summer School & Camp Programs For 2023

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 22 – 28

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

5 Rainy Day Play Ideas for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Historical Parks That Will Take You Back In Time

GaijinPot Blog

Sumida Hokusai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

5 Foods You Can Make with a Takoyaki Maker that Aren’t Takoyaki

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Interior Green: The Best Indoor Plants for Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs for May: Tons of Great Teaching Gigs

GaijinPot Blog

A Basic Guide to Bike Rental Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog