Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently hosted Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir for a meeting in Washington Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. urges Qatar and Saudi-led group to 'lower rhetoric'

0 Comments
By PAUL J. RICHARDS
WASHINGTON

U.S.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Sunday for a "lowering of rhetoric" between Qatar and a four-nation group led by Saudi Arabia after Doha denounced their sweeping list of demands.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt want Qatar to meet their 13-point ultimatum -- ostensibly aimed at fighting extremism and terrorism -- in return for an end to a nearly three-week-old diplomatic and trade "blockade" of the emirate.

But Qatar on Saturday rejected the demands as unrealistic, calling the blockade "illegal." Its ally Turkey joined in, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying on Sunday that the ultimatum was "against international law."

Tillerson attempted to soothe fraying tempers in a statement Sunday, following days of telephone diplomacy with Riyadh and Doha.

The diplomatic tiff, which some observers believe President Donald Trump might have encouraged through his full-throated support for Saudi Arabia during a recent visit, could threaten the future of a huge U.S. air base in Qatar.

"While some of the elements will be very difficult for Qatar to meet, there are significant areas which provide a basis for ongoing dialogue leading to resolution," Tillerson said, urging the countries to "sit together and continue this conversation."

"We believe our allies and partners are stronger when they are working together towards one goal which we all agree is stopping terrorism and countering extremism," he said. "A lowering of rhetoric would also help ease the tension."

Qatar insists that the moves against it have more to do with long-standing differences than with the fight against extremism.

"It is about limiting Qatar's sovereignty and outsourcing our foreign policy," said Sheikh Saif bin Ahmed Al-Thani, a government spokesman.

The four Arab governments delivered the ultimatum on Thursday. The document has been widely leaked and the demands are sweeping.

They include the closure of Al-Jazeera television, which neighboring countries accuse of fomenting regional strife; and a call for Doha to cut ties to groups including the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic State organization, al-Qaida and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Qatar has also been asked to hand over opposition figures wanted by the four countries, to downgrade diplomatic ties with Iran, and to shut a Turkish military base.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Invest in Japanese Income Properties: Advanced Topics

July 22nd (Saturday) in Kita Aoyama, Tokyo, Private Consultations and Networking After the Seminar

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: Helen Iwata Of Sasuga Communications

Savvy Tokyo

Business Services

Chinese Food in Japan: Belle Chine

Insight Japan Today

Beaches

Ogasawara Islands

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shimokitazawa: A Guide To Tokyo’s Bohemian Hub

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week in Japan, June 26-July 2

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Ikebukuro Anime Walking Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Confessions & Confusions: Changing Parenting Style Is A Cure

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Comfortable stay at a Capsule Hotel

Insight Japan Today