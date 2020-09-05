Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump took his campaign to key battleground state Pennsylvania as the race heats up Photo: AFP
world

U.S. vote-by-mail begins

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. election is officially open: North Carolina on Friday launched vote-by-mail operations for the Nov 3 contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which is getting uglier by the hour.

With two months until Election Day, Trump is seizing on fears over violent protests in U.S. cities and questioning the integrity of voting by mail, while challenger Biden intensified his criticism of a "deplorable" leader who he said is not fit for office.

Worries about the unabated spread of coronavirus are expected to prompt a surge in the number of ballots cast by mail, as millions seek to avoid polling stations.

In a country on edge over the health crisis and a national reckoning about race, the next 60 days will test the ability of the world's largest economy to organize its election profoundly changed by a pandemic that has killed 187,000 Americans.

North Carolina was to begin mailing out more than 600,000 ballots, in response to a major spike in demand.

Other key battleground states such as Wisconsin -- which both candidates visited separately in recent days -- will follow in the coming weeks.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

Okay, Trump supporters, try voting twice like your president wants you to do. Enjoy the consequences of a system that works catching you.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Don't forget to vote twice! We love Trump!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Don't forget to vote twice! We love Trump!

The muh Russia Republicans and their 'foreign' supporters have been active in stirring pots re mail in voting, supporting Trump's attempts to further divide the US. Once again, Xi and Putin are smiling.

Russia 'amplifying' concerns around mail-in voting to undermine election: report

https://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/515047-russia-amplifying-concerns-around-mail-in-voting-to-undermine-election

2 ( +2 / -0 )

All the Democrats have left at this point is election chaos. They will not succeed.

Okay, Trump supporters, try voting twice like your president wants you to do

Fake news. You fell for it.

Don't forget to vote twice! We love Trump!

So did you. Oh my...

McEnany says Trump wasn't encouraging people to vote twice

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTmjjg1O-M0

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

All the Democrats have left at this point is election chaos. They will not succeed

Is that why Trump is encouraging election chaos? Weird, I thought he was a Republican.

Fake news. You fell for it.

Trump’s own words are fake news? Got it.

McEnany says Trump wasn't encouraging people to vote twice

Your evidence that Trump wasn’t encouraging people to vote twice is his spin doctor? Yeah, let’s ignore what Trump actually did. Smooth.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Is that why Trump is encouraging election chaos?

He's not, he's trying to prevent it.

Trump’s own words are fake news?

No. He's not saying vote twice, he's saying if you voted by mail make sure your vote was counted and if it wasn't then vote at the polling booth. What's the problem?

Your evidence that Trump wasn’t encouraging people to vote twice is his spin doctor?

Anything McEnany said that wasn't true? If you claim she's lying back up your claim with some proof she's lying. Good luck.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

