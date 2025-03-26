Vance to join wife on visit to Greenland as Trump ups pressure

US Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance are traveling to Greenland this week

By Danny KEMP

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday he would join his wife Usha on a trip Friday to Greenland, adding to pressure on the autonomous Danish territory that Donald Trump wants to take over.

Vance, who has become Trump's attack dog on foreign policy matters, said he would visit U.S. Space Force members based there but also "check out what's going on with the security" of Greenland.

"There was so much excitement around Usha's visit to Greenland this Friday that I decided that I didn't want her to have all that fun by herself, and so I'm going to join her," Vance said in a video.

His announcement came just hours after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen criticized the U.S. Second Lady's visit as putting "unacceptable pressure" on both the territory and her country.

The White House earlier announced that Usha Vance would visit Greenland from Thursday to Saturday to attend Greenland's national dogsled race in Sisimiut, on the northwestern coast.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has insisted he wants the United States to take over Greenland for national security purposes and has refused to rule out the use of force.

In his video announcement, Vance said other countries sought to use the territory to "threaten the United States, to threaten Canada, and, of course, to threaten the people of Greenland."

Trump has also recently talked about annexing Canada, saying it should become the "51st state" of the United States.

"Speaking for President Trump, we want to reinvigorate the security of the people of Greenland," added Vance.

Both U.S. and Danish leaders had "ignored Greenland for far too long" and that "we think we can take things in a different direction," he added.

According to Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede, U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will also visit Greenland this week, while U.S. media have reported that Energy Secretary Chris Wright will travel there as well.

The dogsled race has been largely sponsored by the U.S. consulate in Nuuk, Greenlandic media reported.

The visits have angered Danish and Greenlandic politicians.

"You can't organize a private visit with official representatives of another country," Frederiksen told reporters.

The visit comes at a time of political flux in Greenland, where parties are still negotiating to form a new coalition government following a March 11 election.

A self-governing Danish territory which is seeking to emancipate itself from Copenhagen, Greenland holds massive untapped mineral and oil reserves, although oil and uranium exploration are banned.

It is also strategically located between North America and Europe at a time of rising U.S., Chinese and Russian interest in the Arctic, where sea lanes have opened up due to climate change.

© 2025 AFP