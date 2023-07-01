Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese honor guards take formation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 28, 2023 Photo: POOL/AFP
world

U.S. warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

U.S. intelligence warned companies operating in China Friday over the impact of Beijing's new counter-espionage law coming into force on July 1.

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) said the law, which aims to protect China's national security secrets, gives Beijing "expanded legal grounds for accessing and controlling data held by US firms in China."

The NCSC said the new law is ambiguous on what fits into the definition of national security secrets, but believes Beijing is taking an expansive view that could include information companies use as a normal part of their business.

U.S. companies and individuals could "face penalties for traditional business activities" if Chinese authorities label them espionage or says they are assisting foreign sanctions on China, the NCSC said in an advisory notice.

"The laws may also compel locally-employed PRC nationals of U.S. firms to assist in PRC intelligence efforts," it said, referring to the People's Republic of China (PRC).

The new law expands on previous laws governing national secrets, and comes as relations between Beijing and Washington are deeply strained over military tensions and deep economic competition.

NCSC said the law expands China's definition of espionage from covering state secrets to any documents or data that the government says could be labelled national security-related "due to ambiguities in the law."

The law could "create legal risks or uncertainty for foreign companies, journalists, academics and researchers," it said.

The law comes amid more pressure from Beijing on foreign advisory firms operating in the country.

In March police closed the Beijing office of U.S. due-diligence firm Mintz Group and arrested five local staff members.

The following month, U.S. consulting giant Bain & Company said employees at its Shanghai office had been questioned.

The new law has spooked foreign and domestic firms as they try to decipher authorities' intentions -- and crucially, pinpoint what is off-limits.

"Companies are scrambling to figure out protocols to protect their staff. But the definitions are so vague," an employee of a major international auditing firm told AFP in May. "No one knows whether they have crossed a line or not, or where the red line is."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The message is clear: decouple now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: July Minty Mojito Madness

GaijinPot Blog

Chillaxy: Finding Quality CBD Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Art Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog