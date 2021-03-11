Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A US missile destroyer sailed through the Taiwan Strait Thursday, the third such voyage since President Joe Biden took office Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait after admiral's China invasion warning

1 Comment
TAIPEI

A U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the American navy said Thursday, a day after a top U.S. commander warned of the threat to Taiwan of a Chinese invasion within the next six years.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Finn conducted a routine transit yesterday through the waterway separating the Chinese mainland and Taiwan, the U.S. Seventh Fleet said.

The third such voyage since President Joe Biden took office "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement.

U.S. warships periodically conduct navigation exercises in the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and surrounding waters as its own territory.

The U.S. and many other countries view the route as international waters open to all.

The latest transit came the same day Beijing accused Admiral Philip Davidson, the top U.S. military officer in Asia-Pacific, of attempting to "hype up" China's military threat.

At a Senate committee hearing a day earlier, Davidson warned the U.S. was losing its military edge to China in the Pacific and gave a stark assessment that he believed an invasion of Taiwan by Beijing could be imminent.

"I worry that they're (China) accelerating their ambitions to supplant the United States and our leadership role in the rules-based international order... by 2050," Davidson said.

"Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions before that. And I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact, in the next six years," he added,

Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which views the island as part of its territory awaiting to be reunified, by force if necessary.

President Xi Jinping has become the most bellicose leader since Mao, describing the seizure of Taiwan as "inevitable".

Beijing has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, who views the island as "already independent" and not part of its "one China".

Last year, Chinese military jets made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan's defense zone, with some analysts warning that tensions between the two sides were at their highest since the mid-1990s.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The only thing I can say that is positive about this is USA’s four biggest arms dealers will get a massive windfall.

Taiwan should buy local made Chinese weapons. Cheap, instructions/training in Chinese and can bring stability.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The US would send China back to the Stone Age if the latter were foolish enough to attack Taiwan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

