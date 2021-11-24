Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The guided missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a routine transit through the waterway separating the Chinese mainland and Taiwan Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

2 Comments
TAIPEI

A U.S. warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit.

The passage through the Taiwan Strait by the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius was a routine transit, the U.S. Seventh Fleet said.

The voyage, the 11th declared freedom of navigation exercise of the year, "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," it said in a statement.

The latest transit came after U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit earlier this month.

Chinese state media reported after the summit that Xi cautioned Biden that encouraging Taiwanese independence would be "playing with fire".

U.S. warships periodically conduct exercises in the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and surrounding waters as its own territory.

The U.S. and many other countries view the route as international waters open to all.

A growing number of U.S. allies have transited the route as Beijing intensifies its military threats towards Taiwan and solidifies its control over the disputed South China Sea.

British, Canadian, French and Australian warships have all made passages through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, sparking protests from China.

Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, keeps a database of declared U.S. transits through the Taiwan Straits.

Nine were conducted in 2019 followed by 15 in 2020. So far this year there have been 11, including the USS Milius crossing.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Seems like quite the power play from “Xi’s old friend.”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Just the US doing it's part to help keep China safe. As it always has.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

5 Obscure Japanese Music Genres You’ve Probably Never Heard

GaijinPot Blog

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog