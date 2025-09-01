 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli drone strike in northern Gaza on May 23, 2025 Image: AFP/File
world

U.S. would control Gaza, relocate all its people under new plan: report

5 Comments
WASHINGTON

The entire population of Gaza would be relocated and the United States would take control of the Palestinian territory under a plan being considered by the Trump administration, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

The enclave reduced to rubble in Israel's war prompted by the Hamas attack of 2023 would be transformed into a trusteeship administered by the United States for at least 10 years, the newspaper said.

Another goal of the plan modeled on President Donald Trump's stated vision of making it the "Riviera of the Middle East" is to transform Gaza -- land which the Palestinians want to be part of a future state -- into a tourism resort and high tech hub, said the Post, which viewed a 38-page prospectus outlining the initiative.

It calls for at least temporary relocation of all of Gaza's population of two million, either through "voluntary" departures to another country or into restricted, secured zones inside the enclave during reconstruction, the newspaper said.

Gaza residents who own land would be given a digital token by the trust in exchange for the right to develop their property.

Recipients can use this token to start a new life somewhere else or eventually redeem it for an apartment in one of six to eight new "AI-powered, smart cities" to be built in Gaza, according to the plan.

The Post quoted people familiar with the trust's planning and with administration deliberations over postwar Gaza.

The State Department did not immediately reply to an AFP request for comment.

Trump stunned the world earlier this year when he suggested the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip, clear out all its people and build seaside real estate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the proposal, which was heavily criticized by many European and Arab states.

Trump chaired a meeting last week on postwar plans for Gaza but the White House did not release a read-out afterward or announce any decisions.

The body that would administer Gaza under the plan now being considered would be called the Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust, said the Post.

The Post said the proposal was developed by some of the same Israelis who created the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distributing food inside the enclave amid much criticism from aid groups and the United Nations.

On July 22, the U.N. rights office said Israeli forces had killed more than 1,000 Palestinians trying to get food aid in Gaza since the GHF started operations, nearly three-quarters of them in the vicinity of GHF sites.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

It calls for at least temporary relocation of all of Gaza's population

"temporary". Yeah, sure....

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Genocidal maniacs

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The entire population of Gaza would be relocated and the United States would take control of the Palestinian territory under a plan being considered by the Trump administration, the Washington Post reported Sunday.

Utter stupidity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When pig fly over Mecca,not gonna happen

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I encourage Trump to send US troops to Israel. See how that works out with his goobers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Inu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel