Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee, in Washington
FILE PHOTO: TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing entitled "TikTok: How Congress can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms," as lawmakers scrutinize the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo Photo: Reuters/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
world

Utah sues TikTok over impact of app on children

1 Comment
By David Shepardson
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah

Utah sued Chinese-owned app TikTok on Tuesday, accusing it of harming children by intentionally keeping young users spending unhealthy amounts of time on the short-video sharing platform.

The Utah suit is the latest action challenging the popular app in the United States and comes as Congress has been considering legislation for months that would enable the Biden administration to restrict or ban TikTok over concerns of potential spying.

"What these children (and their parents) do not know

is that TikTok is lying to them about the safety of its app and exploiting them into checking and watching the app compulsively, no matter the terrible effects it has on their mental health, their physical development, their family, and their social life," said Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in a filing.

ByteDance-owned TikTok, which has more than 150 million U.S. users, denies it improperly uses U.S. data and did not immediately comment.

Utah's suit filed in state court said the videos leverage "highly powerful algorithms and manipulative design features -- many of which mimic features of slot machines" and the result "of these manipulative tactics is that young consumers become hooked."

Utah is seeking civil penalties as well as an injunction prohibiting TikTok from violating state law that protects consumers from deceptive business practices.

The Utah lawsuit is similar to an action brought against TikTok by Indiana in December. That case is pending in state court.

Arkansas also sued both TikTok and Facebook-parent Meta in March "for pushing addictive platforms."

On Thursday, a judge will hear arguments in TikTok's lawsuit seeking to block Montana's first-of-its kind state ban on the use of TikTok before it takes effect Jan 1. Montana's legislature approved legislation to ban TikTok citing spying concerns.

Last year, a group of Republican lawmakers said "many children are exposed to non-stop offerings of inappropriate content that TikTok’s algorithm force-feeds to them."

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

That means Tiktok is very successful and someone just pure jealousy. Perhaps the lawsuit is for future blackmailing money from that company !

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Challenges of Finding Apartments in Japan by a Real Estate Agent

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 9 – 15

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Oura Church

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Clothes Thrifting in Japan: How To Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Health

A Guide to Halal Food in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog