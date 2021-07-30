Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised.
"It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP.
"As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
Nationwide, 60.2 percent of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, far below the 85 to 90 percent epidemiologists now believe is necessary to contain the virus, despite the fact that the shots have been readily available for months.
The average rate masks stark regional differences that correlate closely to political preferences, with the lowest uptake in Republican voting states in the South, and the highest in the liberal Northeast.
Until recently, the conversation around vaccine holdouts had focused on alleviating their concerns, making Covid shots as easy to get as possible, and driving up demand through gift giveaways and prize draws.
Now, though, there is "a shift from understanding to impatience, and from incentives to consequences," former Republican speechwriter David Frum, who recently wrote a piece called "Vaccinated America has had enough" in The Atlantic, told AFP.
Momentum is building for mandates, with Facebook, Google and Netflix saying they will require many employees to get their vaccines.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced the country's millions of federal workers would need to either get vaccinated or submit to regular tests and wear masks, following similar steps taken by California and New York.
While there are many reasons for vaccine hesitancy, ranging from anti-science opposition rooted in conspiracy theories, to mistrust in the health care system stemming from historic racism, patience is wearing thin.
"There comes a point where, when you see a harmful action, the question of why it is happening becomes less important," said Frum. "Behind every drunk driving incident, there is a personal crisis of addiction. But however sad that story is, you have to be off the road."
In a televised address, Biden acknowledged "many of you in the majority are frustrated with the consequences of the failure of the minority to get vaccinated," but vowed to do more to address the situation, including measures like paid vaccine leave.
Traumatized doctors who thought that hospitalized COVIDcases were going to be a thing of the past are making emotional pleas.
In hard hit Alabama, physician Brytney Cobia wrote a recent viral Facebook post saying that all but one of her patients were unvaccinated.
"One of the last things they do before they're intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I'm sorry, but it's too late," she said.
Matthew Heinz, a doctor in Tucson, Arizona told AFP that while cases at his hospital were far below their peak from last year, "people seem to think it's done and it's not," and he continues to see a steady stream of younger patients.
Heinz, who is also a local elected Democratic official, said he and colleagues were pushing to implement a mandate for Pima County government workers -- setting up an expected legal clash with the Republican Governor Doug Ducey who has issued an order banning such measures.
There are, however, some signs of change among conservatives too.
Fox News stalwart Geraldo Rivera told his viewers this week that the unvaccinated among them were "arrogant" and "selfish," adding that opposition to vaccine passports was "caveman stuff."
Days earlier, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, blasted vaccine holdouts for lacking "common sense," and "letting us down."
Medical sociologist Richard Carpiano of University of California, Riverside told AFP the anger of the current moment is a reassuring sign that, for all the attention grabbed by the vocally vaccine hesitant, a majority of people "believe in science, and know what they need to do."
"That kind of concern, or outrage, depending on how it gets channeled can be effective for things like mobilizing elected officials," he said.© 2021 AFP
Brought to you by the anti-vaxxers. Thanks to Fox “News,” and Tucker Carlson, specifically, for spreading disinformation and studying up ignorance-driven fear.
Dems need to hang on to the virus fear mongering into the mid-term elections. It's the only way to push for mail in ballots.
Thry are just very stupid people listening to garbage spewed out by their liars and charlatans of leaders.
So it seems that it's mainly Trump fans that are refusing to get vaccinated so i guess less of them will be around to vote at the next election.
Blacks are the ethnicity with the highest proportion of vaccine opt outs.
Instead of blaming them and attacking them, white Americans should study their history books to see why Black people are distrustful of Big Pharma and government vaccines.
Mob rule under the "Science" of the percentages...
Yep. And the longer the unvaccinated drag this out on the rest of us, the worse it's going to get for them.
Can't stop what's coming.
This was the Dem plan all along, to turn people against each other. Easier to rule by executive order and reconciliation while people are distracted.
Too bad that the idiots cannot see that millions of the intelligent and brave have gone ahead. They’ve been the guinea pigs.
For those that already had Covid19, don’t count on natural immunity. After 12 months, they have zero, yes ZERO natural immunity to the DELTAVariant. Studies haven’t been conducted/published yet showing whether they had immunity to it for periods of time under a year.
Although it is true that fully (2 dose) vaccinated people can get the Delta variant. Less than one half of 1% ( .5%)will get a serious case of it.
Hopefully a Delta booster will be available soon.
Segregation and Apartheid.
Vaccinated (mostly white) and unvaccinated (Blacks form the highest ratio).
Is America moving forward or backward?
Ridiculous to sat unvaccinated are prolonging the pandemic. The variants will keep coming and vaccines wont stop them. The authorities are prolonging the pandemic.
Yeah, blame the unvaccinated since them not taking medicine makes mine not work! Also, since the virus can spread just as much by vaccinated people, it must be the vaccine hold outs keeping this going. We need to find a group of people to blame! Nice job with the fear mongering and scapegoating Japan Today!
Frum called them “anti-science idiots” who are not a protected class. That means that more businesses will deny them service or employment. It’s time to start shunning them from society
The claims that this is a Democratic plot are just laughably dumb and do not merit the labor required to respond (and that’s setting the bar pretty low.)
Selfish people being led by a selfish narcissistic sociopath.
The only reason that the GQP is belatedly getting behind vaccination is that they look at the maps and see political doom. The overwhelming majority of the unvaccinated are in red districts and their voters are going to have a change of heart or start dying en-mass. I mean election changing die-offs.
Gd. Have you looked at the real data on unvaxxed? And at the real data on who the infected are? Sure more unvaxxed end up in hospital, but spreading is happening by both the chosen and the unwashed
Even if the only effect of the vaccines on the delta variant was to increase the number of asymptomatic patients (something already known) that by itself would importantly lower the spreading.
Saying that vaccinated people can still spread the infection is a non-argument against the very likely possibility that this is reduced for them. Unless of course you can bring scientific evidence of no differences in transmissibility between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
They’re not anti-vaxxers, they just want answers to questions that the Federal government doesn’t want to answer and should answer and with so many contradictions coming from this WH and the CDC now seeming to be a wing of the Democrat party is highly disturbing, now they’re saying children as young as two should be wearing a mask? Why? What data is there to show that they’re of a higher risk? Why is it that masks apparently don’t seem to work. Everyone in Japan wears masks and yet, the numbers continue to raise as well as the number of people that have been vaccinated are coming down with COVID and yet, this administration wants us to shut up and get jabbed, in NYC federal workers are preparing for a massive lawsuit against their civil liberties. Liberals and Democrats THINK we should just obey what this administration wants blindly and good on Tucker and others for asking these perplexing questions because the ONLY person you should listen to when it comes to something this questionable is your own healthcare physician and that’s it.
Updated Jul 28, 2021, 02:45pm EDT
"TOPLINE Nearly 40% of Republicans are still hesitant about getting the Covid-19 vaccine or refuse to get it, a new Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI)/Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC) poll finds, though certain subsets of the GOP appear notably more likely to accept or refuse the shot based on their religion, media consumption and whether or not they believe in the QAnon conspiracy theory."
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2021/07/28/here-are-the-republicans-most-likely-to-refuse-the-covid-19-vaccine-poll-finds/?sh=2989ec4b735f
but of course before that, Fauci said unvaccinated have a higher viral load and should be immediately vaccinated to make it the same. Now we find its already the same without vaccination.
Yes, in fact I have via my cousin who is an ER nurse. He got infected last year and thankfully recovered after 3 weeks.
He got vaccinated and now treats COVID patients over 97% of whom are unvaccinated morons. He tells me sometimes the last thing they say before going on a ventilator is “OK, I’ll get vaccinated.” It’s too late then.
What did your Japanese doctor advise you to do? Three of my doctors advised me to be vaccinated asap. I still haven't because the wife needed an allergy test first. Probably September now.
Some people are unable to recognize that guidance can change with new data.
Yes, Dr. Fauchi initially said masks were not required, THEN he got new data and changed his opinion.
He initially thought that vaccinated people would have a lower viral load if infected. THEN, he got more data and revised his guidance.
That’s the nice thing about being a sentient being, you can adapt to new circumstances.
Burnbush, blacks people are not spreading it like white people, White were the one spreading in the first phase of the pandemic
the internet always comes through-
Strawman arguments,
Vaccines can't be trusted if approved before the testing that experts say its necessary have finished, after that there is no problem.
They are extremely effective when compared with not using masks, less so for more easily transmitted variants, because that is the definition of "more easily transmitted" but still much better than not using them.
oh so the vaccine has done that now?
last I saw it was still unapproved.
You... are... insane...
Even if you're solely amongst vaccinated people, the coronavirus can still make an appearance...
https://www.scmp.com/news/world/europe/article/3141136/uk-navys-flagship-hit-covid-19-outbreak-en-route-asia
If you look at which countries are most vaccinated, they are having a resurgence for some reason while places with fewer vacced are not.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/309762
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/13/seychelles-most-vaccinated-nation-on-earth-but-covid-19-has-surged.html
This 'outrage' by the vacced is just calculated manipulation by the media to blame them for not taking part in the experiment that seems to be failing
Ha! That's rich! Just give it a couple months when they figured out how badly duped they were.... Think they're mad now? I'd be extra nervous working in the media!
Then that is something you should do if that’s the decision your healthcare provider and you decided upon.
I was asked and declined and when I stated my reasons, they understand and agreed with my decision
For the life of me I cannot understand why any thinking person would not get vaccinated against Covid-19. We have two choices to end this pandemic, mass vaccination or mass death. Think about your loved ones and the things you want to accomplish in life and chose wisely. Keep in mind that the infection that puts you in bed for a couple of weeks can be passed to someone else and kill them. Your lack of adult restraint, while it might not kill you, can kill somebody else. Don't be selfish. Like I said, chose wisely.
bass4funk
Are you saying your Japanese doctor advised you not to be vaccinated? I think more likely they support the vaccinations but also support your decision not to.
Yes.
Both, but I also explained my position, talked for a long time about various studies, facts, opinions and gave him information about my healthcare physician back at home in States.
bass4funk
why did you discuss the vaccination with your Japanese doctor if you had already decided against it? I went for my regular cancer test and asked my doctor who advised me to have it. I then discussed it with my two other doctors who also advised the same.
Unless you have a serious underlying problem I doubt the doctor would actual advise against the vaccination. They would respect your position.
So much doubt and skepticism....and this pro-Trump poster even says we shouldn't listen to the former President who has said; "I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
Looks like MAGA-world is splintering...
The people most afraid of existence tend to be the ones shouting 'fear mongering', not surprising many of them have private weapons arsenals that rival those of many militaries.
Also not surprising the fearmoner crying sorts believe what's written by anonymous posters on 8Chan, or whichever place the Qanon crowd publish their misinformation, often bad data which came from Steve Bannon and his billionaire Chinese backer, maybe came from one of Rupert Murdoch's entertainers, maybe from Chinese or Russian, perhaps Turkish or Iranian social media warriors paid by their state to fan flames in their ongoing attempts to further weaken democracies.
Or maybe just another big lie from the disgraced Floridaman leading his white nationalist army of Johnny Yuma rebels trying to further damage US systems.
Is that your motivation behind eroding confidence in the measures to contain the virus? Because you think Democrats are behind closed doors working in conjunction with corrupt scientists NOT to stop the spread, but to manipulate the existence of the virus itself to go after your rights and rule like kings?
Please don't tell me that's your motivation.
Yet they keep trying to blame it on Trump supporters. Why are they spreading misinformation? The lies are what make me not want the vaccine. Lies like the unvaccinated are disrupting the summer. If I’m unvaccinated, I only hurt myself since the vaccine does not prevent the COVID, but only mitigate the symptoms and serious illnesses. A vaccinated person can infect an unvaccinated person and vice-versa. The vaccinated person will be fine, if the vaccine works. So the unvaccinated are not the problem. It’s the constant hounding, threatening to revoke civil liberties, acting like Germans around the mid 1930’s—threatening to ban people from society and make them second class citizens. That’s what really scares me.
Yes I would be angry too,
It is NOT a matter of choice to get Vaccinated or not, it is an obligation for as long as it does NOT impact your health.
Those who care already did, and those who are angry at the rest of the world for there own FAILURES ( LOSERS ) will always be an obstacle.
Because I wanted to.
Good for you.
I don’t, I’m allowed to ask questions and I do. When I buy a guitar, I don’t just buy any, I take my time an thoroughly check every single detail before I make a purchase, there are a lot of factors to consider and I apply that to everything in my life, everything.
You can doubt or think that if you like, it’s ok
There was a group of vaccinated people and another group of unvaccinated people looking down on each other - all caught on camera. You can feel the disdain they have for each other.
https://img-9gag-fun.9cache.com/photo/aYod7G7_700b.jpg
According to whom?
Why?
There aren't any contradictions. Decisions are made based on the situation at that time. We've learned about the variant and learned it can be spread by the vaccinated being a vessel (while even not catching it themselves) so now they are recommending masks again, mostly to protect the unvaccinated such as yourself and to protect the vaccinated from being part of the 5% that can catch it despite being vaccinated.
Where's the mystery? What are the "questions the government refuses to answer?"
There's a very clear timeline of events here and the only thing, literally the only thing that has not changed since the beginning of all this is that people who refuse to follow safety measures are putting others at risk, killing people, and dragging this out as long as possible.
Since vaccines have never been expected to be 100% effective (except on the false propaganda by antivaxxer groups) this is no surprise, the main role of the vaccine is to reduce importantly the risk of severe disease and deaths, something that still does very nicely.
Something very easily explained by the appearance of variants, that can cause infections, looking at the hospitalizations and deaths can let you see that places with more vaccinated population do significantly better, even on the number of cases when compared with the situation before vaccination was done, this is a much more valid comparison than doing it between countries with completely different factors that drive spreading.
Blaming the media is the manipulation part, as long as the media is only repeating the recommendations and advice from the scientific and medical experts there is no "media driven" anything. Simply scientific data that justifies recommending measures.
Also if you want to consider vaccination and "experiment" that means non-vaccinated people are participating, just in the higher risk group, something that will end up giving a lot of information in the future about the differences of pathogenicity of the new variants (including Delta and the possible following ones).
If Trump supporters had been on the Titanic...
"We've hit an iceberg!"
"Nah, that's just a hoax".....
"There's a huge hole in the side!"
"What? That's just a small, normal leak".....
"They're ordering us to the lifeboats!"
"Refuse! Those lifeboats may be defective!"
"Save yourself!"
"Wrong - be pro-choice! Get your questions answered! Exercise your freedom to drown!"
Glub, glub, glub...
Because the left say so?
So why are people that are vaccinated now coming down with the virus and why are the masks not helping and are many of the experts saying this variant is not even close to being as lethal as the original virus?
If I choose not to wear a mask, why is it that young kids need to wear a mask as young as two years old? Previously we were told that according to the science it was bad for children to wear a mask and why is it that some people I have taken the vaccine are showing disturbing side effects? There are many questions, these are just a few and The only thing we seem to get from this White House is, trust us and shut up and get jabbed, but at the same time the same people that are pushing us to take the vaccine now, they themselves don’t wear the mask when the cameras are not looking? This is very bizarre.
Hmmm, not buying it.
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html
virusrex
Because vaccines are not 100% effective, but still a much better option than not vaccinating.
There is no data indicating this, masks are not perfect either but they do help.
A reference would be needed for this, a lot of people completely misinterpret what the experts are actually saying (as with the CDC retiring their version of the PCR test being misinterpreted as saying PCR is not the gold standard for detection).
It may even be fake experts or people that let their bias talk without having any evidence to support what they are saying. The most obvious irrational argument would be comparing the death rates of previous strains on UNvaccinated people against the rates of Delta in fully vaccinated people.
*N*o jab for me or my family. At least we will still have our health in the coming months and future. This is not a vaccine. Even on You tube now, the truth is coming out. The "so called vaccine " is the pandemic and VAERS, CDC, although not completely accurate in the numbers compared to European statistics, show the related deaths and injuries from the jabs.
Well if you have a list of contradictions, please share them. But if the contradictions are because we were in a different time with a different variant, then save yourself the time. Apples to oranges.
This has been explained to you at least a dozen times so I have no idea why it's still a mystery to you. Vaccines have a rate at which they are effective. People can get any vaccine and still get infected, nothing at all unique to this one.
Sources? My guess is that whatever you're reading isn't mentioning the advances in care when the virus originally started, tricking you into thinking the "original" was more dangerous as a virus.
And also, are you motivated in any way by a belief that this is all an evil plan hatched by Democrats and corrupt scientists? It would be helpful to know if you're looking at the information with an open mind or looking at it and immediately trying to undercut it for non-medical reasons.
It's EXACTLY like they don't care about the rest of the world! The unvaccinated are keeping hospitals full and covid stories front and centre in the news.
We can make covid far less dangerous and less easy to catch. We have a chance at going back to normal and being able to travel again etc.
Instead, there's a section of the population trying to make a virtue and carve out a whole personality out of refusing the vaccine. With all their 'news' hosts re-enforcing their views, it seems like they spend quite a lot of time and energy milking the idea of not getting vaxxed.
It would be quicker and easier just to take one in the arm for the team!
bass4funk
Glad I don't have to do the grocery shopping with you. Must take forever while you read every label.
I’ve been doing that for over a year now.
No it hasn’t, not by this White House or the CDC or the fact that if you put up any opposing view on Twitter or Facebook, it’s often deleted, So no it hasn’t been explained because we’re not really allowed to, we’re just supposed to shut up and just listen to what Joe wants and believe what Psaki spews.
enough and that is why according to a lot of the sources, we have less to fear, it would seem the Democrats already tapped into this, because so many of them were caught not wearing their masks, right there is the validation.
That this is politically driven at this point? Yes, I do.
Actually, you are right on that one. Lol
Interesting that Trump supporters here are showing so much distrust, skepticism, and outright hostility to the vaccine...
You know, the one that former Trump press secretary and candidate for governor Sarah Huckabee Saunders called "The Trump vaccine" and urged Americans to take it...
https://www.businessinsider.com/sarah-huckabee-sanders-boasts-of-trump-vaccine-claiming-credit-2021-7
And of course you have Trump himself saying; "I would recommend it, It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/03/16/its-great-vaccine-donald-trump-asks-backers-get-covid-vaccine/4726016001/
But Trump supporters here scorn and ridicule these comments...by their once adored cult leader...
Perhaps the cult is finally coming to an end...
Well at this point if you genuinely don't understand how a vaccinated person can still get the virus, there's not much anyone can really do.
Thanks for the honesty. But if you really believe, this you're playing right into our hands. By helping keep the virus alive and helping to kill others you are giving Democrats a green light on implementing the plan for complete control.
And fight all you want, but it will just lead to your own segregation from society. Every day this drags on gets us one day closer to segregation, and support for segregation for people as yourself will continue to grow incrementally to the point where your quality of life will suffer. I'm doing my best to prevent that by being safe, but I'm not sure if I will be successful or not.
@bass, blacklabel, et al.,
What do you think is the best way to deal with this pandemic, since you’re against masks, shutdowns, and vaccines?
It seems every day now there is another story about an unvaccinated skeptic who is on a ventilator in the ICU, and only realizes their error as they meet death...
*Dr Brytney Cobia, a doctor based in Alabama, made a heartfelt Facebook post this week - sharing the potentially life-saving importance of getting the COVID-19 jab when offered. "I'm admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections. *One of the last things they do before they're intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I'm sorry, but it's too late.
*"A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same. *They cry. And they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax."
https://news.yahoo.com/alabama-doctor-describes-sick-covid-162101193.html
One wonders how many of the vaccine skeptics or one of their family members here on JT will suffer the same fate...
I do understand, I have friends that are doctors and I do ask a lot of questions, asked you millions of other Americans and this is the reason why were asking more questions and getting less answers from this administration.
Somewhat correct, at least the last part of that.
I doubt it.
I don’t understand American or politics way of thinking now. I took both shots of the vaccine. Now I’m vaccinated. If another person won’t want it we should not force it. I am not angry at others to choose for their body.
I don’t understand America anymore.
US has ~52.3% vaccination rates including children and are currently at 26% of peak infection rate AND rising.
Canada has 64.6% vaccination rates and they are at 6% of peak infection rate.
Ref: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/canada/
Updates for Updated Thursday, July 29th, 2021:
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations
About 500K doses are administered daily in the US.
The breakdown by race is there as well, if that is your interest.
I'm disappointed that people who can be vaccinated aren't. For over 2 months, vaccinations have been walk-in, no appointment needed, here. Every grocery store and corner drug store has free vaccines. I've never seen more than 1 person in the vaccination waiting area at my grocery store.
How many people need to die?
I don't think calling them anti-vaxxers and acting hostile is solving anything. It will only alienate them further.
Actually, the unvaccinated are doing no such thing. Fairly soon the vaccinated will learn the ramifications of the EUA concoctions they have been subjected to. Not that I care particularly .
https://abcnews.go.com/politics/cdc-mask-decision-stunning-findings-cape-cod-beach/story?id=79148102
How gullible have some become? Where the vaccinated are preaching in mortal fear about infection from a disease they are supposedly protected against.
”The outbreak quickly grew to the hundreds and most of them appeared to be vaccinated.
As of Thursday, 882 people were tied to the Provincetown outbreak. Among those living in Massachusetts, 74% of them were fully immunized, yet officials said the vast majority were also reporting symptoms. Seven people were reported hospitalized.
The initial findings of the investigation led by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seemed to have huge implications.”
You think? Look around to Iceland, Israel, Singapore, and other highly vaccinated nations. Notice anything?
Lol
bass4funk
Brought to you by the anti-vaxxers. Thanks to Fox “News,” and Tucker Carlson, specifically, for spreading disinformation and studying up ignorance-driven fear.
I haven't heard Tucker ask a question about the vaccines which wasn't already public knowledge. The guy asks questions like they are this big mystery when we know the answers already. Tucker, instead of asking questions do a modicum of research before airing your ignorance.
What reasons did he or she give?
This would be a valuable perspective. I’m pretty sure your Japanese doctor isn’t caught up in the US political squabbles surrounding vaccinations.
What do you notice?
The Singapore or Sweden model. Live with it.
People have died from influenza every year. Lots of people. The flu was passed around every flu season. You got a shot, maybe you didnt get it. If you didnt get the shot, maybe you got it once and likely recovered.
Did liberal crazies run around demanding everyone get a flu shot? threatening freedoms to work and travel r even to enter a business? No they didnt.
and that is with a tested and approved vaccination, unlike the COVID vaccines which is unapproved with unknown side effects. so why with COVID, with a 99% chance of survival is this going on? democrat government power grab and control.
Do you really think if Trump was in charge still that liberals would be taking this same exact vaccine?
so I have to be vaccinated and masked or else your vaccine and mask dont work to protect you from me?
Yet at the same time you acknowledge that you, as a vaccinated person, can still also pass the virus to ME?
Huh?
You mean the huge drop on hospitalizations and death rates, and even number of infections when compared with the time before vaccinations? it would require a lot of effort to not to notice the huge effect vaccination have specially on locations where it is so prevalent. That would be almost as bad as pretending not to know a reference is completely imaginary or is a retracted article in order to use it to try and mislead others.
You mean completely close off the country for over a year, implement strong restrictions and aim to vaccinate 80% of the population?
Yeah. It's called mathematics. The higher the vaccination rate, the higher the percentage of vaccinated get sick. This has no implications on the effectiveness of the vaccines, which is very high.
Think about it. If 100% of people are vaccinated, then 100% of infections will be from vaccinated people.
Where did the "my body my choice" crowd disappear to?
"I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/03/16/its-great-vaccine-donald-trump-asks-backers-get-covid-vaccine/4726016001/
Trump supporters, read the highlighted sentence above...Donald Trump, your hero, the person you voted for, is telling you directly to get vaccinated...
So, why do you refuse his recommendation? Is he lying to you when he says the vaccine is "safe and something that works"? Is he putting his supporters health at risk with this recommendation?
yep, not 100%.
Once you have to use a thoroughly debunked pseudoscientific theory that was never useful for anything in order to support your opinion you could just accept it was mistaken.
But you are aware that aiming to vaccinate 80% of the population is the exact opposite of "live with it"?
I guess then you have been watching lately.
Many of us don’t know all the answers.
https://drquay.com/fox-news-who-probe-into-covid-19-origins-leaves-key-questions-unanswered/
he does, if he didn’t then it would’ve been a lot easier for the left and even the NSA to take them off the air, but they can’t because everything he stayed at so far they can’t dispute.
You don’t need to know.
Not for you it wouldn’t.
True.
Nothing.
A: It's not 100% protection. I have both vaccinations, it does not mean I cannot catch the virus. It's 96% effective, which means there will still be 40 MILLION people who are double vaccinated who catch the virus.
B: Even though it's much less likely to kill those of us who are vaccinated, the fact is, we can still catch it, and carry it onto others - others who maybe cannot be vaccinated, are more at risk, and will die.
So yeah, we're preaching mortal fear, because we don't live in this binary world you preach, where if it's not 100% protection, it's useless.
You call us gullible. I call such people who say such things not very smart, and not very compassionate to their fellow citizens and maybe even family members. How many family members have died over the past year because of arguments like the quote above? Tens of thousands.
no, its not because you realize and accept that 20% of the population will never be vaccinated.
and you arent actively taking actions to exclude any non vaccinated people from society, ability to work or travel or the basic ability to even enter a store.
Because even if 100% are vaccinated....vaccinated people can still get and pass COVID. so you are definitely "living with it" (their own term being used)
that is exactly it. Add “stupid” on top of that and you’ll get your standard anti bad. It is because of these people that the pandemic still goes on in développer countries. These people are parasites.
Néant anti vax obviously not anti bad
Yeah, they're not anti-vaxxers, they're just using the vaccines to push their far-right anti-government agenda.
Which of course is more important than the thousands of people who will die after listening to their anti-vaxx rhetoric that they use as a tool to further their agenda. Right?
Where was it peer reviewed and replicated?
Because if those two things didn't happen, scientifically it's just his opinion.
I didn’t say need to know. I said it would be a valuable perspective.
As you have posted, vaccinations in the US have become politicized.
I think sharing the views of a medical professional not caught up in this would be refreshing and helpful.
I can’t see any reason why you wouldn’t share this.
Actually this isn’t true…
But who exactly wants to vaccinate 100% of the population? Most countries aim for 80-90% only.
Except those actions are necessary until at least 80% of the population is vaccinated. So you support restrictions and lockdown too. Good to know.
No, despite your attempt to put words in my mouth.
your vaccination and mask should protect you from me. Although your vaccination somehow doesn’t even protect me from you.
So we can all go about our business now that you admit 80% is good enough.
for the USA once every liberal is vaccinated come see the rest of us if USA is still not 80%.
Yeah but you can't go "about your business" until the 80% is achieved, though. That's the whole point. Is that really so hard to understand?
Because we don’t trust you when we get to 80% that it won’t become 81%.
How Much Herd Immunity Is Enough?
misery loves company. people who cannot raise themselves to the level of others can only bring others down to the level of themselves.
EudraVigilance- European datatbase drug reaction reports
European Medicines Agency
Covid-19 Vaccine Adverse Drug Reactions Through July 03,2021
17,503 Dead
1,687,527 Injuries
In the words of Bill Gates---
The world has 6.8 billion people... that's headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care,reproductive health services, we can lower that by perhaps 10 to 15 percent.
Still want the shot ?
You should post sources when you copy-paste citations. It's way more honest that way.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/24/health/herd-immunity-covid-coronavirus.html
Asked about Dr. Fauci’s conclusions, prominent epidemiologists said that he might be proven right. The early range of 60 to 70 percent was almost undoubtedly too low, they said, and the virus is becoming more transmissible, so it will take greater herd immunity to stop it.
The mental gymnastics some go through to try and justify distain towards people unwilling or unable to take the vaccine as some sort of additional disease vector is absolutely hilarious. It's incredibly simple; natural immunity vaccine immunity, but vaccine immunity is better than nothing. The ever growing data from widespread mRNA vaccine rollout is indicating this type of vaccine only protects against the innoculated from severe symptoms. So it's 100% a self serving endeavor to get oneself vaccinated. Nothing wrong with that either. It's wrong to demand everyone else should be forced or even coerced make the same choice.
"Hey moron, get a vaccine!" is NOT a winning strategy. If someone said, "hey idiot, vote for Trump!", would it work for you? I understand the catharsis value of mocking people that you think are wrong, but it is probably not a great way to get them to change their minds.
Think about a time when YOU changed your mind about something.... what did it for you? Invective or evidence? Epithets or engagement?
Of course, the same as having better life conditions and health services, who would not? that is the whole point, people with better lives have less children and this slows down very nicely overpopulation giving science and technology a chance to catch up and make the use of resources more efficient.
Trying to mislead people into thinking this perfectly reasonable aim somehow means killing people is a very clear example of disinformation, the same as pretending that all reports of negative side effects and deaths after vaccination are due to vaccines, even when they are observed in the same level in unvaccinated people.
Once you begin to use this false representation of the data it becomes clear your interest is not presenting truthful information, but to mislead others.
I tried to find these numbers but came up short ( it was admittedly a short search ).
Could you save us some time and post some links, please? I imagine these numbers are backed up by a variety of sources. I’m sure you’ve checked these disturbing numbers with a large number of very reliable authorities. Anything less would be unacceptable.
If you are unable to do that ( very common in these situations ), could you tell us exactly what ‘injury’ means?
When "Please get a vaccine, it will save your life, the lives of those around you and help us get through the pandemic" doesn't work, what exactly do you suggest? Especially when the main response is "I'm not getting your poison vaccine, you morons!".
Unfortunately we are way beyond civility at this point. It has been tried and it didn't work.
You can now only point to the numerous articles about people who regretted not getting vaccinated on their hospital deathbed.
You are trying reason with people that no longer have the capability of using reason.
They see conspiracies around every corner and are so far down the rabbit hole even Alice wouldn't have gone that far.
It’s a war against a deadly virus and a half effort isn’t going to win it. Everybody has to join the fight and get vaccinated, unless personal health issues are involved.
Not really, because the intention is not to change their minds, just make the flaws on their arguments readily visible. Other people that are still reasonable and just hesitant can read the comments and then realize how much of the things used against vaccines are just falsehoods and misrepresentations. That can help those other people to make much better decisions.
I see the lack-of-brains trust is hard at work again this morning. Don't do yourselves an injury trying to think suddenly, build up to it gradually...
Please stop questioning the government. Please turn on your neighbor. A super yucky scary virus is a perfectly good reason to vilify those around you. Shunning is good! Anyone who disagrees with us is bad and stupid! Yay, we feel so much better now that everything is going to be okay just so long as THEY are dealt with.
Hmm... The virus doesn't appear to be killing the "anti-vaxxers" quickly enough. Maybe we should do something about that... I mean THEY'RE evil after all, right? So it's like they did it to themselves. We just want to fight for the greater good, like science says to do!
so I cant question things like this even from a month ago?
Comment- "More than 4,100 people have been hospitalized or died with Covid-19 in the U.S. even though they’ve been fully vaccinated, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
Followed by: “You are just as likely to be killed by a meteorite as die from Covid after a vaccine"
Comment- "Breakthrough cases are Covid-19 infections that bypass vaccine protection. They are very rare and many are asymptomatic."
Followed by: "The CDC doesn’t count every breakthrough case. It stopped counting all breakthrough cases May 1 and now only tallies those that lead to hospitalization or death"
So yeah something would be rare.....especially when you dont count it.
and I do believe more people died from vaccine than from a meteorite.
Saying that vaccinated people can still spread the infection is a non-argument against the very likely possibility that this is reduced for them. Unless of course you can bring scientific evidence of no differences in transmissibility between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
I think there have been several datasets out of Israel and UK that indicate roughly same levels of in fection, viral load and transmission between the 2.
You are right. However, "Hey moron, you don't work here anymore." or "Hey moron, you are not allowed into this concert/game/club because you are too selfish and stupid to protect yourself and others." is a strategy that will move the needle.
And at this point, "moron" is the proper nomenclature.
Okay.
I would say if a doctor recommends against vaccination for someone with no underlying conditions, it would be helpful for all of us if we know what reasons the doctor gave. This is not a question of revealing any personal information nor identifying the doctor in question.
I see it as something which could be helpful to inform us in this discussion.
As you have posted, this issue has become politicized. The views of a Japanese medical professional not entrenched in politics would be very useful.
No it isn't, that is unless the "questions" have been asked more as a statement and have been asked hundreds of times over and over again, answered, debunked answered and debunked and .....well you get it.
But the anti vaxxers keep repeating those same fake questions.
So at this point they no longer really questions but false information disguised in question format.
But they haven’t been. For example when you start talking about the side effects, we keep getting answers that the vaccine is safe, well according to whom? And if the vaccines are safe then why are so many vaccinated people and the number is growing coming down with the virus, that shouldn’t be happening and why is it happening?, We’re just told she just shut up and follow what the government says and people are not doing that and rightfully so, at least not until all sides of the medical spectrum can be evaluated and analyzed and debated upon.
ROFL, I knew you wouldn't understand!!!
Stated a fact based on the history!!
I am not the one building up false diagnosis from imaginary doctors, better get some help!!!!
How does this particular vaccine help anyone other than the one innoculated? This is still not being addressed. Why on earth to people think unvaccinated are making things harder for them? Some of you use the term "moron". I'm not into name-calling an entire group but that thinking is incredibly moronic.
It ONLY helps REDUCE severity of symptoms. That means: IT ONLY SAVES THE PEOPLE WHO GET IT! If getting the vaccine made people safer to unvaccinated then it would be cool to try and encourage those who will pend time with at risk people. But that's not the case. At least that's not what the data shows today. We'll see what they say tomorrow.
Your interpretation of what you define as history is irrelevant.
At least they’re my own and not issued by the government.
Well, that’s your take on it, you don’t get to decide what anyone thinks or how they want to interpret something.
was a strategy. Then a plane full of fully vaccinated Democrats infected each other.
This strategy only works if vaccinated people cant spread or get COVID. they can.
What ?
Again this ...
Mine vaccine works just fine. You have to get vaccinated so you don't end up in a hospital and spend a month there. We can't just let you die can we ? Yeah , it is like that , you clogging up hospitals is and always has been the big problem
why is no vaccine "approved"
simple, non fake question that no one can answer.
Sorry, but maskless Democrats cannot infect each other, they are immune and impervious from that. Only maskless Republicans can
This guy: "I would recommend it," Mr Trump said during an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly." *He added: "It's a great vaccine, it's a safe vaccine and it's something that works."
So, once again, explain to us why you don't believe him, why he's lying, and why he's spreading dangerous information...
We'll be waiting..
and last non fake question for now that has not been answered.
How can it already be said that the vaccine is "safe" and there are no permanent or deadly side effects when (1) nearly half the people have not even taken it yet and (2) when data shows some people have already died within days after taking it?
A: It's not 100% protection. I have both vaccinations, it does not mean I cannot catch the virus. It's 96% effective, which means there will still be 40 MILLION people who are double vaccinated who catch the virus.
What? Try 39% bro. And keeps on dropping. You are confused. It has a 90 something percentage chance of not harming you seriously if you are vaccinated.
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/23/delta-variant-pfizer-covid-vaccine-39percent-effective-in-israel-prevents-severe-illness.html
The data suggests otherwise. Some antibodies did decrease somewhat within a few months while the IgA remained relatively stable during the entire 9 months of the study. But that is just looking at antibodies. What determines the duration of immunity are the memory lymphocytes, these last much longer and could potentially last a lifetime. Those who recovered 18 years ago from SARSCoV-1 still have them!
Also, unlike the mRNA vaccine, antibodies from a natural infection target more than one protein, and are therefore better able to handle variants.
Yeah, but if you dig deeper, you’ll see that in many cases the percentage of infection among the vaccinated is higher than the vaccination rate.
when the CDC dropped the mask requirement it dropped the severity of the situation in people's minds so they only have themselves to blame. Same as it ever was
That is the funniest thing I have seen in days - YouTube as an authority which can be relied on for the truth :P
Yep, the media are creating this conflict. However, if the vaccination makes them safe, what is the reason for the anger? This is nonsensical.
Higher than 100%? Really? Please back that one up.
The article does not name the epidemiologist who claim that, and I doubt there are many who do, unless connected to the pharma industry. Firstly, the percentage for herd immunity depends on the R factor, so there is no one magic number, and secondly vaccination is not the only factor. What about naturally aqcuired immunity, which is better than any vaccine anyway? This single-minded obsession with vaccinating entire populations is concerning.
By the way, just fwiw: Gibraltar is one of the few places that is 100% vaccinated and has seen infection rates go up, not down.
Here's an honest question for those who seem to unwaveringly support any vaccine effort. What if the data did indeed indicate the vaccine rollout was a failure? What would be the turning point to determine it was perhaps not the best response to this pandemic? How to we know if operation warpspeed was a public policy failure after all?
tell these people the mrna vaccine is safe. they did their part.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1GzaHd7T9fqh/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcuPyyzTPWir/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IlYPMQGaJFkH/
look. please don't just dismiss this as "fake news" because you are afraid to face the truth of the horror. really... LOOK into their eyes. feel the pain and suffering they are going through. explain to them how this was for the greater good.
the side effects are so horrific that death would seem like mercy.
these people cannot get the help they need because their experiences are being censored from platforms like youtube and facebook, while doctors are refusing to admit it's the mrna vaccine that caused it.
there is nothing immoral about people weighing the benefits against the risks and choosing not to go forward. i'm perfectly fine with quietly letting adults do what they want but i draw the line when children and teenagers are being subjected to this.
children want nothing more than to be adults and many are getting the jab under the false impression that this is some sort of rite of passage...
but enough is enough, there has to be a better way. it was true in the time of hippocrates and it's true now... primum non nocere, FIRST do no harm.
yeah, anything like this should be verified on Wikipedia.....