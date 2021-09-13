Vaccinated Sydney residents picnic as lockdown rules relaxed

Virus lockdown rules were relaxed for fully vaccinated people in Sydney on Monday, with small groups allowed to meet for picnics for the first time in months.
Families and friends gathered in parks and at beaches, reuniting 11 weeks after an outbreak of the Delta variant brought Australia's biggest city to a virtual standstill.
The rules remain strict, with just five fully vaccinated people allowed to gather outdoors for up to an hour, while tougher rules are in place for virus hotspots.
Across Sydney, a five-kilometer travel limit remains in place.
Though only a slight easing of restrictions, carer Lisa Doyle welcomed the change, saying it would make lockdown "a lot easier".
"I think with the restrictions easing today it gives me greater peace of mind that we can go out and we're allowed to get together," she told AFP.
Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted for the fully vaccinated across Sydney and surrounding New South Wales state when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent -- likely in October based on current trends.
Damien Carr, who is semi-retired, said the rule change was "great", but like many was looking forward to the day when more rules are lifted.
"I can catch up and be with more mates but I'd love to see both my kids. I haven't been able to see my daughter in over two months and she only lives 10 kilometers from here.
"That's actually been the toughest thing for me in the lockdown, I think for a lot of people, just not being able to see your family. Whether they are 20 kilometres away or 2,000 kilometres, it's tough."
Sydney residents are cautiously hoping the rule changes signal the beginning of the end of 18 months of on-off restrictions.
"Most people I know, they want to go to restaurants, they want to celebrate, they want to have birthdays," Carr told AFP. "I think it will be a huge party but I don't think we're out of it."© 2021 AFP
11 Comments
kurisupisu
Imagine not being able to go for a picnic even in a pandemic?
proxy
Thankfully, the police threw up their hands and didn't do a hard press at Bondi beach.
cracaphat
But they were there!!
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/13/residents-of-sydneys-covid-hotspots-call-out-double-standard-of-recreation-rules
I'd hate to be a westie because the 5 km rule means there's no nearby beach for yous to go to.
ReynardFox
Good for them. Open up society for the vaccinated and let the unvaxxed watch from inside. It’s a shame it’s taken this long, but that’s what needs to be done to protect the innocent from the ignorant
didou
Vaccine is not mandatory, but non vaccinated are so scary for the society that they can not even have a walk to the park to eat a sandwich ?
2020hindsights
Kurisupu
Of course you can go for a picnic! It’s the socializing with friends that is restricted to the vaccinated.
Sven Asai
How generous, a few picnics…wow. And they all are even immediately happy and easily satisfied.
2020hindsights
cracaphat
Attitudes to anti-vaxxers are bit like attitudes to smokers. It's fine to do what you want to do to the detriment of your own health, but when it affects the health of others, then people discriminate.
Personal freedom is fine, but when it is has a vast negative impact on the health and economy of the whole society, they are looked down upon.
A bit of unnecessary bating there... ;-)
Happy Day
Reynard- divide and conquer, right?
At least Australia is following the science. We all know that COVID spreads like crazy outside, especially if you go beyond 5 kilometers of your house.
cracaphat
Not really.The stuff some people write is outrageous.Talking about unclean,dirty and worse.You'd think they are talking about people living in third world conditions.But they're not.Talking about foreigners living in Japan.With the extremely high death tolls of "first world" countries like the U.S. and U.K. wouldn't the cleanliness of people living there be brought into question by some?
Trinity
How generous, a few picnics…wow. And they all are even immediately happy and easily satisfied.
Of course. Hence the endless bait and switch from the governments.