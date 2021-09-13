Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People picnic at the Royal Botanic Garden in Sydney after lockdown rules were eased Photo: AFP
world

Vaccinated Sydney residents picnic as lockdown rules relaxed

11 Comments
SYDNEY

Virus lockdown rules were relaxed for fully vaccinated people in Sydney on Monday, with small groups allowed to meet for picnics for the first time in months.

Families and friends gathered in parks and at beaches, reuniting 11 weeks after an outbreak of the Delta variant brought Australia's biggest city to a virtual standstill.

The rules remain strict, with just five fully vaccinated people allowed to gather outdoors for up to an hour, while tougher rules are in place for virus hotspots.

Across Sydney, a five-kilometer travel limit remains in place.

Though only a slight easing of restrictions, carer Lisa Doyle welcomed the change, saying it would make lockdown "a lot easier".

"I think with the restrictions easing today it gives me greater peace of mind that we can go out and we're allowed to get together," she told AFP.

Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted for the fully vaccinated across Sydney and surrounding New South Wales state when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent -- likely in October based on current trends.

Damien Carr, who is semi-retired, said the rule change was "great", but like many was looking forward to the day when more rules are lifted.

"I can catch up and be with more mates but I'd love to see both my kids. I haven't been able to see my daughter in over two months and she only lives 10 kilometers from here.

"That's actually been the toughest thing for me in the lockdown, I think for a lot of people, just not being able to see your family. Whether they are 20 kilometres away or 2,000 kilometres, it's tough."

Sydney residents are cautiously hoping the rule changes signal the beginning of the end of 18 months of on-off restrictions.

"Most people I know, they want to go to restaurants, they want to celebrate, they want to have birthdays," Carr told AFP. "I think it will be a huge party but I don't think we're out of it."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

11 Comments
Login to comment

Imagine not being able to go for a picnic even in a pandemic?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Thankfully, the police threw up their hands and didn't do a hard press at Bondi beach.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Thankfully, the police threw up their hands and didn't do a hard press at Bondi beach.

But they were there!!

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/13/residents-of-sydneys-covid-hotspots-call-out-double-standard-of-recreation-rules

I'd hate to be a westie because the 5 km rule means there's no nearby beach for yous to go to.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good for them. Open up society for the vaccinated and let the unvaxxed watch from inside. It’s a shame it’s taken this long, but that’s what needs to be done to protect the innocent from the ignorant

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

Vaccine is not mandatory, but non vaccinated are so scary for the society that they can not even have a walk to the park to eat a sandwich ?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Kurisupu

Imagine not being able to go for a picnic even in a pandemic?

Of course you can go for a picnic! It’s the socializing with friends that is restricted to the vaccinated.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

How generous, a few picnics…wow. And they all are even immediately happy and easily satisfied.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

cracaphat

It was bad enough reading the ignorant comments of many Trump supporters when he was pres.But the ardent,pro-vaxxers are getting on my damn, last nerve as well.

Attitudes to anti-vaxxers are bit like attitudes to smokers. It's fine to do what you want to do to the detriment of your own health, but when it affects the health of others, then people discriminate.

Personal freedom is fine, but when it is has a vast negative impact on the health and economy of the whole society, they are looked down upon.

Promoting discriminatory behavior and no better than Trump actually.

A bit of unnecessary bating there... ;-)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Reynard- divide and conquer, right?

At least Australia is following the science. We all know that COVID spreads like crazy outside, especially if you go beyond 5 kilometers of your house.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

A bit of unnecessary bating there... ;-)

Not really.The stuff some people write is outrageous.Talking about unclean,dirty and worse.You'd think they are talking about people living in third world conditions.But they're not.Talking about foreigners living in Japan.With the extremely high death tolls of "first world" countries like the U.S. and U.K. wouldn't the cleanliness of people living there be brought into question by some?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

How generous, a few picnics…wow. And they all are even immediately happy and easily satisfied.

Of course. Hence the endless bait and switch from the governments.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #147: Parents Take Off Work to Tackle Unfinished Summer Homework

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog