Vaccinations rise in some U.S. states with soaring infections

Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House officials said Thursday, and hospitals are running out of space because of the delta variant, which is “spreading with incredible efficiency.”
Coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that several states with the highest proportions of new infections have seen residents get vaccinated at higher rates than the nation as a whole. Officials cited Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada as examples.
“The fourth surge is real, and the numbers are quite frightening at the moment,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said on a New Orleans radio show. Edwards, a Democrat, added: “There’s no doubt that we are going in the wrong direction, and we’re going there in a hurry.”
Louisiana reported 2,843 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a day after reporting 5,388 — the third-highest level since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations are up steeply in the last month, from 242 on June 19 to 913 in the latest report. Fifteen new deaths were reported Thursday.
Just 36% of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated, state health department data shows. Nationally, 56.3% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Aly Neel, a spokesperson for Louisiana’s health department, said the state has seen “a little bump” in vaccinations recently, adding that details would be available Friday. Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health, said the system had seen a 10% to 15% increase in people seeking vaccination over the past week or two.
In Missouri, which is second only to Arkansas and Louisiana in the number of new cases per capita over the past 14 days, officials have rolled out a vaccine incentive program that includes $10,000 prizes for 900 lottery winners. The state lags about 10 percentage points behind the national average for people who have received at least one shot.
Hospitals in the Springfield area are under strain, reaching pandemic high and near pandemic high numbers of patients.
“Younger, relatively healthy and unvaccinated. If this describes you, please consider vaccination," tweeted Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer of Mercy Hospital Springfield, noting that half of the COVID-19 patients are ages 21 to 59 and just 2% of that group is vaccinated.
The surge that began in the southwest part of the state, where some counties have vaccination rates in the teens, has started to spread to the Kansas City area, including at Research Medical Center.
“I don’t want to keep putting my life on the line just because people don’t want to get vaccinated or listen to what health care professionals are recommending," lamented Pascaline Muhindura, a registered nurse who has worked on the hospital’s COVID-19 unit for more than a year.
“A lot of them don’t even believe in COVID-19 to begin with. It is incredibly frustrating. You are helping someone that doesn’t even believe that the illness that they have is real," Muhindura said.
Dr. Jason Wilson, an emergency physician with Tampa General Hospital, also has watched the rise in cases with frustration. Unlike earlier in the pandemic, when many patients were in their 70s, he has seen the median patient age fall to the mid-40s.
“I spent a lot of time this fall and last summer saying, ‘We’ve got to do these things, these social mitigation strategies until we get that vaccine. Just hang in there," Wilson said.
Hospitals initially were hopeful as cases declined. But then, he said, “Things just fell flat."
In conservative Utah, hospitals also are filling up again as the virus surges among the unvaccinated. On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in five months.
State health officials renewed their pleas for residents to get vaccinated as Utah intensive care units reached 81.5% capacity. There are 295 people who are hospitalized due to the virus in the state, the highest since February.
“This delta at the moment it is honing in on largely unvaccinated persons,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases in the health policy department at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.
The variant, which originated in India, now accounts for an estimated 83% of coronavirus samples genetically identified in the U.S. It is the predominant strain in every region of the country and continues “spreading with incredible efficiency,” the director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, told reporters at the White House.
She said the mutation is more aggressive and much more transmissible, calling it “one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of.”
“We are yet at another pivotal moment in this pandemic,” she warned. “We need to come together as one nation.”
The CDC has not changed its guidance that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks. But in Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools announced Thursday that it will implement a “universal mask wearing” policy in all of the system's school buildings when fall classes begin.
Just 18% of eligible students in the Atlanta school system are fully vaccinated and 58% of its employees have said they are either fully vaccinated or plan to be, officials said.
“Given our low vaccination rates and increasing community spread, the CDC acknowledges that universal masking would be appropriate,” the school system said in the statement.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
23 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
Infections started "soaring" after the vaccination program was well under way.
Since the vaccines don't stop transmission but merely make the symptoms less noticeable, vaccinated people are catching Covid and not self-quarantining.
They're out and about unaware they have Covid and spreading it like wildfire.
Unvaccinated people are actually more likely to get noticeable symptoms and will therefore self-quarantine for 2 weeks to stop the spread.
Jsapc
Hahahahahahhahha :'D
Blaming a rise on infections on vaccinated people... Priceless.
theFu
False. Studies show that vaccines drastically reduce the number of of people becoming infected.
The people ending up in hospital are unvaccinated. In places where vaccines are easily available, there isn't any good excuse for not being vaccinated at this point. No line. No waiting at almost every grocery store in the USA.
Unvaccinated catch all versions of the virus 90% more often than vaccinated people. Then spread it because they refuse to wear masks and behave like there isn't any COVID.
Really would be nice if we could block specific posters and never see their comments. Other article publishing sites allow that capability. Or at least limit the number of comments per userid per thread to some number, perhaps 3.
stormcrow
Do you kind of get a sick feeling that this same scenario is about to be play itself out here in Japan within the next few months? I have a reservation for the vaccine . . . I just hope my doctor doesn't tell me at the last minute that there's a problem and that I'll have to wait.
2020hindsights
Burning Bush
Wrong. The vaccines significantly reduce infection and transmission.
GdTokyo
Al the while Florida man presides over the state with the single largest vector of infections and rails against masks.
garymalmgren
stormcrowToday 07:57 am JST
Do you kind of get a sick feeling that this same scenario is about to be play itself out here in Japan within the next few months?
No I don't.
There is not a unreasonable fear of vaccines in Japan.
There is not a belief that "this whole Covid thing" is a hoax.
There is a sense of responsibility in the populous for how they effect (or infect ) others.
There is a shortage of vaccines that will be overcome in the next few months.
SuperLib
The unvaccinated couldn't care less about you and the problems they are causing others like you.
Jsapc
Hahahahahahhahha :'D
Blaming a rise on infections on open borders... Priceless.
bass4funk
California the numbers are rising and yet everyone was wearing a mask so….
https://apnews.com/article/japan-coronavirus-vaccine-coronavirus-pandemic-sports-business-04eaae220abeff6cb30ee4f0e0fc58f8
People in Japan are often skeptical about foreign-made drugs, especially vaccines, and officials say they needed to thoroughly address safety concerns.
Japan’s mistrust of vaccines is decades old, partly because side effects have often been played up.
In the 1990s, the government scrapped mandatory inoculations after a court ruling held it responsible for side effects linked to several vaccines.
I know a lot of people that will not take the shot.
Wolfpack
Yes but that wasn’t the point - you made a straw man argument.
It is not false that vaccinated people get covid ( see the vaccinated White House official that caught it from the vaccinated Texas Democrats). Vaccinated individuals exposed to covid will spread it to others - that’s a reality. Regardless, people are much better off getting vaccinated because it reduces your chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.
SuperLib
What is an "open borders policy" anyway?
Jsapc
Yeah, tell that to the criminal morons who keeps unplugging refrigerators and ruining thousands of Covid doses throughout Japan.
Sanjinosebleed
People who are vaccinated are still getting Covid and still dying.. FACT... see link below.
CDC has stopped tracking Covid cases among the vaccinated cohort unless they are admitted to hospital or die so actual numbers of infections amongst vaccinated people is likely to be quite high.
I think it is more likely that based on the lower hospital admissions and deaths that the Delta variant is a weaker version of the initial virus. They are still not reporting how many of the hospitalized have secondary illnesses either. Based on the high rates of obesity and diabetes in the US I think you will find most of those being hospitalized have secondary illnesses such as these.
Vaccinate the old and those with secondary illnesses and move on!
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
Blacklabel
Massachusetts Has Now Reported More Than 5,000 Breakthrough COVID Infections, 80 Deaths
"Breakthrough" is the new word used to not have to say "people who are vaccinated"
zichi
Vaccinated people are unlikely to have a serious infection of covid requiring hospitalisation and ICU. The passing of the virus is reduced to less than 50%. but vaccinated people still need to wear a mask and take other precautions.
The rise in cases is among the unvaccinated.
I was shocked at the cost of hospital treatment for covid patients. More than $1 million.
bass4funk
So why did Pelosi’s vaccinated staffers get the virus and why was Kamala whisked away to Walter Reed? Why are the numbers going up in States where people followed all the guidelines? Again, people becoming more skeptical to everything the government is now peddling.
Blacklabel
Biden should be banned from social media for misinformation
You in fact can get the COVID after vaccination and you can in fact die. both from COVID and/or the vaccine itself. misinformation, directly from the President.
Kentarogaijin
This anti-science and conservative logic is too pathetic, ridiculous, and funny, hahahahaha!!!..
People, ignore this sad rhetoric without sense or scientific basis, everyone to get the vaccine and do not be naive losers..
Strangerland
The anti-vaxxers is keep posting links to people who have been vaccinated yet got Covid. These people aren’t smart enough to realize no one ever said the vaccine was perfect, in fact, everything they said was that it wasn’t 100% efficacy. These people are seeing what they were told they’d see,and yet they’re so stupid they think they’ve discovered something they weren’t already told of ahead of time! Not in the top half of the class are they.
Blacklabel
Problem is that her state (Alabama) has ZERO deaths from COVID for anyone under the age of 15. only 12 in people 15-24. So who are these young people dying she is talking about?
The Avenger
There’s no way to fix people who put political ideology ahead of science, factual evidence that they are dying at higher rates, or common sense. Sad but true, if they can learn at all it’s always going to be the hard way.
Blacklabel
someone better tell Biden then. as he is someone. the usual "no one ever said...." line is ruined.
Joe Biden: This is a simple, basic proposition. If you're vaccinated, you're not going to be hospitalized, you're not going to be in an ICU unit, and you are not going to die.
is he purposely lying, pushing misinformation or does he have the mental faculties of a potato? or all of these?