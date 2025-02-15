Vance attack on Europe overshadows Ukraine talks at security conference

U.S. Vice President JD Vance accused European leaders on Friday of censoring free speech and failing to control immigration, drawing a sharp rebuke from Germany's defense minister and overshadowing discussions on the war in Ukraine.
The prospect of peace talks had been expected to dominate the annual Munich Security Conference after a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin this week but Vance barely mentioned Russia or Ukraine in his speech to the gathering.
He said the threat to Europe that worried him most was not Russia or China but what he called a retreat from fundamental values of protecting free speech - as well as immigration, which he said was "out of control" in Europe.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius hit back in his speech to the conference later in the day, calling Vance's remarks "unacceptable".
He said Vance had called into question democracy not only in Germany but in Europe as a whole.
The clash underlined the divergent world views of Trump's new administration and European leaders, making it hard for longtime allies the United States and Europe to find common ground on issues including Ukraine.
Many conference delegates watched Vance's speech in stunned silence. There was little applause as he delivered his remarks.
Trump's call with Putin alarmed European governments, which have tried to isolate the Russian president since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and fear they could be cut out of peace talks that would have repercussions for their own security.
Vance, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview before the conference that Trump could use several tools - economic and military - for leverage with Putin.
Vance's spokesman, William Martin, later took issue with the newspaper's interpretation that the vice president had been threatening Russia.
PEACE TALKS
Zelenskyy said at the Munich conference that he would talk to Putin only once Ukraine had agreed on a common plan with Trump and European leaders.
Vance and Zelenskyy declined to give details of what they discussed in Munich but the Ukrainian president reiterated that his country needs "real security guarantees."
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned against any attempt to impose a peace deal on Ukraine.
"A sham peace - over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans - would gain nothing," she said. "A sham peace would not bring lasting security, neither for the people in Ukraine nor for us in Europe or the United States."
Russia now holds about 20% of Ukraine nearly three years after launching a full-scale invasion, saying Kyiv's pursuit of NATO membership posed an existential threat. Ukraine and the West call Russia's action an imperialist land grab.
Vance also repeated Trump's demand that Europe do more to safeguard its own defense so Washington can focus on other regions, particularly the Indo-Pacific.
"In the future, we think Europe is going to have to take a bigger role in its own security," he said in a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Vance was "absolutely right" about the need for Europe "stepping up" and doing more for its own defense. "We have to grow up in that sense and spend much more," Rutte said.
At the conference, several European leaders echoed his comments, saying Europe would step up its defense spending but also needed to discuss with Washington on a gradual phasing-out of its support.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
12 Comments
Login to comment
Sanjinosebleed
Hopefully we will finally see an end to this senseless war in Ukraine!
1 down but I don’t hold much hope for a successful settling of the Palestinian issue as The Donald seems to have been bought and paid for by Adelson!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump and minions should not be invited to these events. They aren't serious and they have nothing to offer.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Are you under the impression the war is over already?
The Trees
More and more embarrassing, shameful, and despicable by the day. Censoring free speech? Vance is talking about AfD and right wing extremists, which is just what he himself, Trump, and MAGA are. I wonder what experiences might Europe have had previously when failing to shun extremists?
itsonlyrocknroll
LIVE: JD Vance speaks to Munich Security Conference amid Ukraine crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlXUeNexTCw&t=639s
Before huffing and puffing, how dare JD Vance very much, please view the speech, context interpretation.
My take away personally, provocative, I suggest thought provoking, a few take aways .
“If you are afraid of the voices, the opinions and the conscience that guide your very own people … If you’re running in fear of your own voters, there is nothing America can do for you, nor for that matter is there anything you can do for the American people.”
“People dismissing voters’ concerns, shutting down their media, protects nothing. It is the most surefire way to destroy democracy, old entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation”
“For years we have been told everything we fund and support is in the name of our shared democratic values, everything from our Ukraine policy to digital censorship is billed as a defence of democracy, but when we see European courts cancelling elections and senior officials threatening to cancel others we ought to ask ourselves if we are holding ourselves to an appropriately high standard.”
I read that JD Vance met with AfD leader, Alice Weidel, a clear breach of protocol yet declined the offer to meet the SPD leader and current chancellor, Olaf Scholz.
Vance reiterated.....“Democracy will not survive if their people’s concerns are deemed invalid or even worse not worth being considered.”*
“if your democracy can be destroyed by a few thousand dollars of digital media from a foreign country it was not very strong to begin with”.
“In Washington, there is a new sheriff in town, under Donald Trump’s leadership, we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square".
JD Vance is not to be underestimated, that was a harsh lecture.
.
The Trees
Yes, Vance said many things. “Cancelling elections?” The party of MAGA is concerned about cancelling elections now? Right.
Tamarama
The Trump administration is very, very swiftly eroding European trust and undermining NATO, and he is only weeks into his Presidency. The International Rules Based Order is being shaken hard by Trump and some observers are looking at the current situation as the most dangerous period for 20-30 years.
Keep in mind here, the US were encouraging Ukraine to join NATO and Presidents like George W Bush openly said 'I am a supporter of the idea of Ukraine's membership in NATO' in 2005. Now, having pumped $64 Billion in weapons into the Ukraine, Trump has tuned heels and abandoned them. Zelensky and Europe are reeling. Putin will be pumped - he wins.
The US are currently threatening to take Greenland by force, meaning that one NATO country is directly threatening another. And to those who choose to point the finger at other countries (like, say, China for example) for 'aggression', just let that sink in for a minute. Think about the magnitude of what the US are actually doing here. The US/Europe alliance, which is fast becoming compromised, would be in tatters. NATO would be cooked.
Now Old Mate Vance has gone over to Europe and lectured them on immigration and free speech.
Fuzakenna.
This US administration are not only foolish, they are really dangerous. This isn't going to end well.
dobre vam zajebava
Ukraine prevails?
LOL
ok1517
Vance holding a private meeting with Weidel, that neo-Nazi style woman from the German AfD ("All for Germany"). Did they surf the couch together?
Vance insulting European leaders, defending the far right spectrum, getting involved in European elections.
Vance criticizing Romania's decision to annul the presidential elections.
Vance talking about freedom of speech - when this right is trampled on in the US.
Vance - Donald Trump's and thus Putain's mouthpiece!
His speech in Munich sounds like it was literally written by the Kremlin
JJE
Great to see Vance giving voice to majority of Germans (check the polls - AfD plus CDU are over 50%) - the 'establishment' class refuse to accept such a result in a EU managed democracy.
proxy
I just watched his speech. It was great, he said a lot of things that needed to be said.
The EU is the "sickman" of Europe.
JJE
JD is delivering a hard but well-earned message: Brussels globalists vassalizing themselves to the previous administration means nothing.
In American it means: clean up your act.