 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump
Vice President JD Vance watches as President Donald Trump welcomes the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
world

Vance to meet Modi, Meloni during trip to India and Italy with wife Usha

0 Comments
By MICHELLE L. PRICE
WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family will travel to Italy and India this week and next to meet with leaders and visit cultural sites.

Vance's office said Wednesday his trip from Friday to April 24 will include visits to Rome and New Delhi along with the Indian cities of Jaipur and Agra.

The trip comes as Vance has taken on a prime role in the White House's engagements abroad. The Republican vice president and his wife, Usha Vance, traveled to Greenland last month, and he went to Paris and Munich in February.

President Donald Trump is expected to make his first foreign trip in May to Saudi Arabia.

In Rome this week, Vance is expected to meet with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is due to visit the White House on Thursday. Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, will also meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to his office, and is expected to participate in ceremonies around Easter Sunday.

Vance's visit to India marks his first trip to the country, which has added significance for the second family. Usha Vance is the daughter of immigrants from South India.

While in India next week, Vance is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met with Trump at the White House in February.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

President Donald Trump is expected to make his first foreign trip in May to Saudi Arabia.

Of course he is. He needs to pay his respects to one of his bosses before going anywhere else.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Divorce in Japan: Custody, Property and Prenups Explained

GaijinPot Blog

Aquariums in Japan: Choosing The Right One

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Books to Better Understand Japanese Work Culture

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ikigai in 2025: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Coffee (and Tea) Workshops in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tonami Tulip Fair

GaijinPot Travel

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel