Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Venezuela Opposition Charges
FILE - Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab speaks during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2023. Saab on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, ordered the arrests of several prominent members of the opposition, including former National Assembly leader Juan Guaido and former lawmaker Leopoldo Lopez as well as three campaign staffers of presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
world

Venezuela orders arrest of opposition members, accuses them of plotting against referendum

0 Comments
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's top prosecutor on Wednesday ordered the arrest of a dozen opposition members, including former National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó and three campaign staffers of presidential candidate Maria Corina Machado.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab accused them of conspiring against the referendum the government held Sunday to claim sovereignty over a large swath of neighboring Guyana that Venezuela has long argued was stolen when the border was drawn more than a century ago.

Saab did not present any evidence during the nationally televised announcement of treason, conspiracy and other charges against the 12 government adversaries, only three of whom now live in Venezuela. He also linked to the case Savoi Jadon Wright, a U.S. citizen arrested Oct. 24 during a visit to Venezuela.

Saab alleged the opposition members worked together to affect the outcome of the referendum. He accused Wright of using cryptocurrencies and cash to “avoid financial controls and mask the origin and destination of the funds used” in the purported conspiracy.

The announcement came as the government continued to defend the turnout figure it reported after Sunday's vote. The government said about 10.5 million people — just over half of eligible voters — cast ballots, but that figure defied what people witnessed at voting centers, where long lines typical of Venezuelan elections never formed.

President Nicolas Maduro's government held the referendum to supposedly allow Venezuelans to decide the future of the oil- and mineral-rich Essequibo region of Guyana.

Maduro’s government promoted the five-question referendum for weeks as a unifying act of patriotism, including theater performances and reggaeton music. Venezuelan voters were asked whether to support establishing a state in Essequibo, grant citizenship to its residents and reject the jurisdiction of the United Nations' top court in the dispute.

Of the 12 people facing arrest, only Machado's three campaign workers are in Venezuela. They were at a news conference called by Machado when Saab announced the charges against them.

Machado was the winner of an Oct. 22 presidential primary organized by a faction of Venezuela’s opposition without the government’s assistance. That election surpassed participation expectations, including in neighborhoods considered strongholds of the governing socialist party.

Primary organizers said more than 2.4 million voters participated, a number that government officials declared mathematically impossible given the number of available voting centers and the time it would take a person to cast a paper ballot in the opposition election. After the election, Saab opened investigations against its organizers.

Machado told reporters the lackluster turnout in the Essequibo referendum was “a monumental defeat" for Maduro's government and called the actions against her campaign staffers “a big mistake."

“They are making a mistake, and they are not going to stop us,” she said. “On the contrary, this gives us more strength.”

Wright’s family has said he was wrongfully arrested and being held for tens of thousands of dollars in ransom. He was detained just days after the U.S. government eased crippling oil sanctions on Maduro’s administration.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo