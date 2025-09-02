 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Venezuela's President Maduro addresses the media, in Caracas
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses the media, in Caracas, Venezuela, September 1, 2025. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria Image: Reuters/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
world

Venezuela's Maduro says U.S. seeking regime change with naval build-up

0 Comments
By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS

The United States is seeking a regime change in his country with a naval deployment in the Caribbean, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday in a rare press conference.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have risen in recent weeks amid a large U.S. naval buildup in the Southern Caribbean and nearby waters, which U.S. officials say aims to address threats from Latin American drug cartels.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made cracking down on drug cartels a central goal of his administration, part of a wider effort to limit migration and secure the U.S. southern border.

But Maduro, Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and other officials have said the U.S. is threatening their country and the buildup is meant to justify an intervention against them.

"They are seeking a regime change through military threat," Maduro told journalists, officials and uniformed military brass in Caracas, echoing comments last week by his government's representative at the United Nations.

"Venezuela is confronting the biggest threat that has been seen on our continent in the last 100 years," Maduro added. "A situation like this has never been seen."

His country is peaceful, Maduro added, but will not bow to threats. Venezuela's military is "super prepared," he said.

Venezuela's government has scoffed at U.S. assertions that the country and its leadership are key to major international drug trafficking.

In early August, the United States doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to $50 million over allegations of drug trafficking and links to criminal groups.

While U.S. Coast Guard and Navy ships regularly operate in the Southern Caribbean, this buildup is significantly larger than usual deployments in the region.

But it is unclear exactly how the U.S. military presence would disrupt the drug trade.

Most of the seaborne drug trade travels to the United States via the Pacific, not the Atlantic, where the U.S. forces are, and much of what arrives via the Caribbean comes on clandestine flights, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's 2023 Global Report on Cocaine.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Brunch Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Work

The Dos and Don’ts of ALT Classroom Management in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuruga Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Otsukimi: Japan’s Moon Viewing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Post Suspends U.S. Packages: What Americans in Japan Need to Know (2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

What To Expect As A Guest At A Japanese Wedding

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Nippon Domannaka Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Approves OTC Morning-After Pill: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Fast, Fun and Taking Over: 3×3 Basketball in Japan

GaijinPot Blog