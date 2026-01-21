 Japan Today
Demonstration outside the National Assembly in Caracas on the day Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president
A demonstrator holds a Venezuelan flag during a march outside the National Assembly, on the day Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela's interim president, as U.S.-deposed President Nicolas Maduro appeared in a New York court after the Trump administration removed him from power, in Caracas, Venezuela January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno Image: Reuters/Maxwell Briceno
world

Venezuela calls for 'symbolic' social media action after Trump post

CARACAS

Venezuela's government on Tuesday called on citizens to post its official map on social media as a "symbolic action" after U.S. ‌President Donald Trump posted an altered image showing U.S. flags over Venezuela, as well as Canada and Greenland.

The image, posted on Trump's Truth Social just before 1 a.m., shows an altered version of an August 2025 ‍photo of European leaders in the Oval Office with ‍Trump, with the ‍original map replaced with one showing U.S. flags over Venezuela and ⁠much of North America.

The photo includes images of Britain's Keir Starmer, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, France's Emmanuel Macron and EU ​Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - even as Trump himself and other world leaders traveled to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

"In light of this situation, the Venezuelan State calls on all citizens to take symbolic action in unity, with the aim of defending ⁠territorial integrity and countering misinformation," Venezuela's government said in a statement.

It urged its population to post on social media its official map of Venezuela, which includes Esequibo - some two-thirds of neighboring Guyana that is claimed by Venezuela, though this is not recognized by any major country or by the U.N.

Since the U.S. attack on Caracas on January 3, when it captured President Nicolas Maduro, the Trump administration has said it plans to "run" Venezuela and that it is cooperating with Maduro's vice president and interim successor, Delcy Rodriguez.

While decrying the attack at home, which Venezuelan authorities say killed 100 people, Rodriguez has said she plans to ​pursue diplomatic channels with the U.S. She also agreed to a deal under which Venezuelan oil revenues are channeled to U.S.-controlled bank ⁠accounts.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

