Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flooded streets in Maracay, Venezuela
FILE PHOTO: People walk through a flooded street in Maracay, Venezuela, October 6, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Carmen Elisa Pecorelli/via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/CARMEN ELISA PECORELLI
world

Venezuela floods kill 22 after heavy rains

0 Comments
By Vivian Sequera
CARACAS

At least 22 people died and 52 were missing after five small rivers in central Venezuela flooded due to heavy rains, Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Sunday.

The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of Tejerias, 40 miles (67 kilometers) southwest of Caracas, damaging businesses and farmland, Rodriguez said in a televised address.

Pumps used to power the community's drinking water system were carried away in the flood waters, she said.

Rodriguez said that the priority was to locate people still trapped under mud and rocks throughout the town, while military and rescue personnel also searched the riverbanks for survivors.

"We have lost boys, girls," the vice president said from a flooded street in Tejerias. "What has happened in the town of Tejerias is a tragedy."

The state television channel aired images of muddy streets filled with tangled tree branches and large rocks.

One of the flooded rivers, the El Pato, swept away several houses, shops and a slaughterhouse, according to search and rescue authorities.

Carlos Perez, deputy minister for the country's civil protection system, said in a Sunday tweet that a thousand rescuers were looking for victims in the area.

The downpour also caused landslides in three other central states on Sunday morning, Rodriguez said, but claimed no victims.

The deaths bring the total killed in recent weeks to at least 40 due to heavy rains caused by the La Nina weather pattern. Venezuela has faced flooding and landslides.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo