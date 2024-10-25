 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: A gondola is pictured on Grand Canal in front of Rialto bridge in Venice
FILE PHOTO: A gondola is pictured on Grand Canal in front of Rialto bridge in Venice, Italy, October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo Image: Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch
world

Venice expands tourist entry fee system to include more days

0 Comments
By Crispian Balmer
ROME

Venice is going to broaden its tourist entry fee system in 2025, almost doubling the number of days visitors will have to pay to see the lagoon city, and hiking the price for last-minute arrivals, officials said on Thursday.

In a world first, the Italian destination introduced a 5- euro charge in April for day trippers arriving on particularly congested days, hoping the levy would help thin the crowds.

The initial scheme, which was watched closely by other global tourist hotspots, covered 29 days over a four month period. This will be lifted to 54 days next year, over the same April-July window.

The charge will stay at 5 euros ($5.40) for those booking ahead of time, but will rise to 10 euros for anyone reserving within four days of their planned trip. As before, people with hotel and guest house reservations will be exempt.

"Venice has gone from being the city most exposed to and criticized for the phenomenon of overtourism, to being the city that is reacting to this phenomenon the earliest and most proactively on the global stage," said Simone Venturini, the city councillor responsible for tourism and social cohesion.

He told a news conference the system was still in an experimental phase. He said places popular with tourists, including Japan's historic city Kyoto and the Spanish island Formentera, had been in touch to ask about the scheme.

Critics have said the payment system failed to slow the flow of tourists, but Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said it was too soon to judge, with precise data only available this year.

He added that Venice did not want to shoo people away, but rather encourage visitors to rethink their dates.

"We are not against it (tourism). We just believe it can somehow be spread out," he said, warning that the city would hand out fines in 2025 for people without a pass - something it had threatened to do in 2024, but did not.

In all, 485,062 people paid for a day pass this year, raising 2.25 million euros. This covered just some of the costs of the system, Brugnaro said, and was not aimed at raking in cash for the city coffers.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sagano Romantic Train

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Jimbocho: Spending A Day In Tokyo’s Book District

Savvy Tokyo

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stay Online Abroad: Ubigi eSIM in Japan and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

A Beginner’s Guide To Bouldering In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Japan Raises Resilient Children

Savvy Tokyo

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Is Osaka the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo