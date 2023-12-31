Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy Venice Mass Tourism
FILE -Tourists walk in a crowded street in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Venice on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 announced new limits on the size of tourist groups in another measure aimed at reducing the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city. Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
world

Venice is limiting tourist groups to 25 people starting in June to protect the popular lagoon city

MILAN

The Italian city of Venice announced new limits Saturday on the size of tourist groups, the latest move to reduce the pressure of mass tourism on the famed canal city.

Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people, or roughly half the capacity of a tourist bus, and the use of loudspeakers, “which can generate confusion and disturbances,” will be banned, the city said in a statement.

The city official charged with security, Elisabetta Pesce, said the policies were aimed at improving the movement of groups through Venice’s historic center as well as the heavily visited islands of Murano, Burano and Torcello.

The city previously announced plans to test a new day-tripper fee this year. The 5 euros ($5.45) per person fee will be applied on 29 peak days between April and mid-July, including most weekends. It is intended to regulate crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for Venice residents.

The U.N. cultural agency cited tourism's impact on the fragile lagoon city as a major factor in it twice considering placing Venice on UNESCO’s list of heritage sites in danger.

The city escaped the first time by limiting the arrival of large cruise ships through the Giudecca Canal and again in September when it announced the roll-out of the day-tripper charge, which had been delayed when tourism declined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

