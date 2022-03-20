Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Video shows police officer kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis

School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on Friday. It shows Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow intervening in the fight and then scuffling with the girl, before falling to the ground and hitting his head on a table.

Guetschow, who was working as a security guard at the school, then pushes the girl's head into the ground and uses his knee on her neck for about half a minute before handcuffing her and walking her out of the cafeteria.

Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has called for criminal charges against Guetschow for using a type of restraint that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement officers last year. He said his daughter is in therapy and seeing a neurologist for her injuries.

The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave. He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In his resignation letter, Guetschow complained that the school district has not supported him and that the incident has placed a heavy burden on his family.

The district told the newspaper that it would not provide any additional details and did not respond to messages left by The Associated Press on Saturday. The Kenosah Police Department also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

