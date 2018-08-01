Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This video image released on Tuesday, and provided courtesy of SITE Intelligence Group, shows Japanese national Jumpei Yasuda appealing for his release as two armed men stand behind him at an unknown location in Syria. Photo: AFP
world

Videos released of Japanese, Italian captives in Syria

WASHINGTON

A jihadist group has released videos of a Japanese journalist and an Italian man held captive in Syria in which they appeal for their release, U.S.-based monitors said Tuesday.

The two men -- Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda and Italian national Alessandro Sandrini -- appear in two separate videos that are nonetheless similar in their staging and were released by the SITE group, which tracks white supremacist and jihadist organizations.

SITE did not say which group was responsible for the videos.

Both men are shown kneeling in front of a wall wearing orange jumpsuits while armed men dressed head-to-toe in black stand behind them.

Yasuda is thought to have been abducted by the Al-Nusra Front, a former al-Qaida affiliate, in northern Syria in 2015.

He identifies himself as a Korean named "Umaru" in the video but speaks Japanese, giving the recording date as July 25, stating that he is in a bad situation and asking for help.

Sandrini gives a different date, July 19, and says that it is his last request to the Italian government.

The Italian hostage was kidnapped in Turkey in October 2016 before being taken to Syria, according to reports in the Italian media. He is believed to be from Brescia and is said to be around 32 years old.

