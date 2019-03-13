Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Vietnam asks Malaysia to free woman accused of Kim Jong Nam's poisoning

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Vietnam called on Malaysia on Tuesday to free a Vietnamese woman accused in the 2017 murder of the North Korean leader's half brother, a day after a Malaysian court dropped a similar charge against an Indonesian woman.

Vietnam's Foreign Minister Pham Binh Binh, in a telephone call to his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah, asked Malaysia to "ensure a fair trial and free Vietnamese citizen Doan Thi Huong," the government said in a statement.

Huong's co-defendant, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, was freed on Monday after a Malaysian court dropped the charge against her.

She and Huong have been accused of poisoning Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, with liquid VX at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017. Conviction could carry the death penalty.

Minh said in the phone conversation that senior leaders and the people of Vietnam have paid close attention to the trial, the government statement said.

Huong's father, Doan Van Thanh, said Siti Aisyah's release was good news for his family.

"I believe that my daughter will be released too because she is innocent. We haven't received any information from Malaysia recently, and we are eager to hear from them now," Thanh told Reuters.

The court is scheduled to presume proceedings on Thursday.

Defence lawyers have maintained that the women were pawns in an assassination orchestrated by North Korean agents.

During the trial, the court was shown CCTV footage of two women allegedly assaulting Kim Jong Nam while he prepared to check in for a flight.

Siti Aisyah and Huong have maintained that they believed they had been hired to participate in a reality TV prank show.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The 8 Best Unaired Scenes from ‘Terrace House: Opening New Doors’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Health & Beauty

These Are The Top 15 Sakura Inspired Beauty Products For Spring 2019

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Live

8 Types of Dating App Profiles You’ll Encounter In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Nescafe Opens Their First Nap Cafe in Oimachi, Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Daikanyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui