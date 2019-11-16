Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A police officer sprays pepper spray at anti-government demonstrators during a protest against the reelection of President Evo Morales, in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Morales' backers and foes are blocking streets and highways across the country in a dispute over official election results that show him winning reelection without a runoff. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
world

Violent clashes escalate in Bolivia over election dispute

1 Comment
By Associated Press
LA PAZ, Bolivia

Bus drivers armed with sticks and rocks tried to break through street blockades Tuesday in a second week of protests against Bolivian President Evo Morales triggered by a dispute over election results.

Demonstrators supporting Morales and backers of opposition leader Carlos Mesa also clashed in downtown La Paz, while police fired tear gas to disperse both sides.

Violent clashes a day earlier left 40 people injured in the cities of Cochabamba and Santa Cruz. Police said 20 people were detained.

Santa Cruz, an eastern city that is a stronghold of opposition sentiment, has been paralyzed by protests.

Supporters of Mesa say results from the Oct 20 election were rigged to give Morales enough votes to avoid a second round that he might lose to a unified opposition. Mesa is demanding new elections or a runoff vote.

Speaking to a large crowd of supporters in the city of El Alto on Monday, Morales proclaimed victory.

"Show us where there was fraud," said Morales, who denies irregularities and says he welcomes an international audit of the election. The leftist leader accused "the right" of trying to orchestrate a coup d'état.

Conservatives have always distrusted the leader of the Movement Toward Socialism party who has been in power for nearly 14 years. Many were also angered by his decision earlier to seek another re-election despite a popular referendum that upheld term limits. A Supreme Court ruling made it possible for Morales to run, in the end.

"The critical factor is whether the historic citizen mobilizations in Bolivia today can be sustained over time, which would render the country virtually ungovernable," said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue and professor of Latin American politics at Georgetown University.

"The country's social and economic progress under three Morales administrations is undeniable, but does not mean, as he seems to believe, that the positive record entitles him to another term, no matter what the constitution says or what the citizens decide."

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Cue the change of vocabulary

from president to “dictator” and government to “regime”

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog