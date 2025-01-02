 Japan Today
A Virgin Australia Airlines plane is seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Australia Airlines plane is seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo Image: Reuters/Loren Elliott
world

Virgin Australia crew allegedly raped, robbed in Fiji

By Rishav Chatterjee
SUVA

Fiji police said on Thursday they were investigating an incident involving two crew members of Australian airline Virgin Australia who were allegedly victims of rape and theft in Nadi in the early hours of New Year's Day.

The crew members were in the popular tourist destination on a layover before they were supposed to fly off the following day, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew said in a statement.

Virgin, which said it was aware of the incident, has sent people to Fiji to provide support. It did not provide further details of the incident in a statement to Reuters.

Fiji police said the investigation so far had found some Virgin crew members had gone to a nightclub in Nadi.

"Unfortunately, two of the crew members were victims of an alleged theft and rape after exiting the nite club trying to find their way back to the hotel," said Chew, adding that the investigation is continuing.

The South Pacific island nation of Fiji is a popular tourist destination and received 76,845 visitors in the month of November, mostly from Australia, New Zealand and North America, according to the country's tourism website.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

