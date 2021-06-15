Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Virginia couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, setting precedent

1 Comment
By Jan Wolfe
WASHINGTON

A Virginia couple on Monday pleaded guilty to demonstrating unlawfully in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan 6 attack, a misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months, in a plea deal that could set a benchmark for hundreds of other cases.

Jessica and Joshua Bustle of Bristow, Virginia were the first to reach such an agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge. They admitted during a court hearing that they violated a federal law that prohibits "parading, demonstrating, or picketing" inside the Capitol without proper authorization, according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, who oversaw Monday's plea hearing, will sentence the Bustles at a later date.

The Bustles have agreed to pay $500 apiece in restitution.

Their sentence will likely act as a precedent for hundreds of defendants also facing charges of misdemeanors -- lesser crimes than the felonies that instigators are facing -- in the Jan. 6 riot by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

More than 450 people have been charged with taking part in the attack, which followed speech in which Trump falsely claimed his election defeat was the result of fraud. The violence that followed left five dead.

The Bustles are the third and fourth defendants to plead guilty in the sprawling investigation stemming from the attack on the Capitol.

The first guilty plea came in April, when a founding member of the right-wing Oath Keepers, Jon Schaffer, pleaded guilty to two felony charges of obstructing the certification of the 2020 election and breaching a restricted building.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of between 3-1/2 and 4-1/2 years of prison time for Schaffer, but his sentence will ultimately be decided by a District of Columbia judge.

A Florida man on June 2 became the second person to plead guilty to storming the Capitol. Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding.

A judge said federal sentencing guidelines call for Hodgkins to receive sentence in the range of 15 to 21 months.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This is a very dangerous precedent to set: a slap on the wrist for interfering in the electoral process.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo