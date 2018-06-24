Virginia restaurant refuses to serve White House press secretary Sarah Sanders

A Virginia restaurant was inundated with reviews from both ends of the political spectrum Saturday after White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said its owner asked her to leave because of her job.
On Friday, a Facebook user claiming to be a waiter at The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia -- around 70 miles southwest of Charlottesville -- said he served Sanders "for a total of 2 minutes" before she and her party were asked to leave.
His post went viral when Brennan Gilmore, a musician, activist and former U.S. diplomat, uploaded a screenshot to Twitter alongside an image of a handwritten note which read "86 - Sara Huckabee Sanders," supposedly from the restaurant.
To "86" someone is a slang term meaning to refuse to serve a customer.
"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders tweeted on Saturday, confirming the incident.
"Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."
The restaurant continued to be flooded Saturday afternoon with five-star online reviews praising the restaurant's stance -- and one-star reviews accusing the owner of "discrimination."
"Sarah, you're a class act. I'm so sorry you were treated this way," was State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert's response on Twitter.
It comes after U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled as she dined at a Mexican restaurant in Washington on Tuesday.
Protestors chanted "shame! shame!" repeatedly at Nielsen, a frontline defender of the Trump administration's practice of separating migrant children from their parents, until she left the restaurant.
Two days earlier, according to the New York Post, White House adviser Stephen Miller was branded a "fascist" while dining at another Mexican eatery in Washington.© 2018 AFP
Black Sabbath
Good.
David Varnes
Just call it the Reverse Cake Baker policy. If a baker can refuse to make cakes for a gay wedding, a restaurant can refuse to serve a lying member of the most dishonest White House since Nixon.
yakyak
Bad.
Strangerland
On an emotional level, I cheer. But on a realistic level, this is just one step further down for the US. Soon shops will have to state their political affiliation at the door, and only those of the appropriate political persuasion will be allowed inside.
seadog538
Just as well she's not an African American otherwise it would be "Racist"
bass4funk
Funny, awhile ago when the Christian baker turned away a gay couple because he felt making a marriage cake was against his religious convictions, the became unglued and specifically said, he doesn’t have the right to decline these people, it was illegal to do so, now all of a sudden with Sanders being denied service, it’s ok, they have that right, now we’re doing an about face? Pheeew, thank God, the woman is White! Imagine if she were Black and a Democrat, that restaurant would have been shut down within 24 hours.
Tokyo-Engr
@Strangerland - you took the words right out of my mouth. The U.S. is creeping down a very dangerous path and this started long before Trump took office. It is just now being accelerated.
As I have posted repeatedly the level of intolerance for those with differing opinions in the U.S. has now reached dangerous levels.
@Bass - The higher courts over-ruled the verdict and ruled the baker should not have been forced to make the cake for the gay couple (actually I think the higher court was right on this one based on the verbiage of the ruling)
CrazyJoe
It takes a lot of heart to stand up to injustice when your pocketbook is on the line. Bravo.
Your behavior at White House press conferences is not respectful to the reporters in the room. I think the Red Hen owner treated you with a lot more respect than you show other people. Guess the Golden Rule doesn't apply to you, or your understanding of Romans 13.
zichi
The conservatives make the quickest flip flops on the issues. Backed the baker you didn't want to make a cake for a GAY couple and now comes the flip flop on Sarah Sanders denied service or dial back to Trump when he refused to rent apartments to Blacks.
bass4funk
That’s ok, thank God, she can go to other restaurants, I would be like whatever and leave. Not a problem, it’s not the only restaurant in town.
And neither are the reporters towards her, as a matter of fact, I’m impressed how she can can shut these nut jobs down. Good on her.
Oh, dear Lord....lol.