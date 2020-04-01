Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
The US Federal Trade Commission said it has seen rising levels of fraud schemes linked to the coronavirus pandemic Photo: AFP/File
world

Virus-linked fraud schemes cost U.S. consumers nearly $5 mil

0 Comments
By MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON

Coronavirus-related fraud schemes are rising fast and have cost U.S. consumers some $4.77 million so far, a government watchdog said Tuesday.

The Federal Trade Commission said it had more than 7,800 coronavirus-related reports from consumers as of Monday, double the number from a week earlier.

The consumer protection agency said the fraud complaints include emails about travel and vacation cancellations and refunds, online shopping scams and government and business imposter schemes.

Many of the schemes were also being perpetrated by mobile text or robo-calls, the FTC said.

The median loss for consumers was $598.

The potential for fraud could rise further, notably as a result of the $2 trillion stimulus approved by Congress this month.

The FTC warned consumers earlier in March to expect scammers to ask for a social security number, which could be used for identity theft, or to pay an upfront fee to qualify for stimulus payments.

"The government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money," the FTC said in a statement. "No fees. No charges. No nothing."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Savings In Japan: How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

7 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Immune System

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Learning the Way of the Monks in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

From ‘I Told You So’ to Hopeful, Japanese People React To 2020 Olympic Postponement

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog