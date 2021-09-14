Virus lockdown extended for Australia's capital by 4 weeks

Australian authorities on Tuesday extended a coronavirus lockdown of the nation's capital Canberra to mid-October, saying the measure was necessary while vaccinations are ramped up.
About 400,000 Canberra residents have been under stay-at-home orders since Aug 12, when a single case of COVID-19 was detected. The lockdown will be extended until Oct 15.
Now at just over 250 active cases, the cluster caused by the highly infectious Delta variant remains small but has been treated with caution in a city that had largely avoided outbreaks.
Australian Capital Territory chief minister Andrew Barr said authorities wanted to limit transmission while ensuring Canberra becomes "highly vaccinated".
"This is the safest path forward and it will lead to a safer Christmas, a safer summer holiday period and a safer 2022," he told reporters.
Australia's vaccine rollout has picked up pace in recent months as millions of people under lockdown in the highly populated southeast -- including Sydney and Melbourne -- sought out the jab.
Almost 53 percent of over-16s in the region have received both doses, the highest rate of full vaccination in Australia, which is grappling with multiple Delta outbreaks.
State and federal leaders have agreed on a national roadmap for reopening, which could see travel and border restrictions largely lifted when double-dose vaccination rates hit 70 and 80 percent.
Australia has recorded more than 75,000 cases and over 1,100 deaths since the pandemic began.© 2021 AFP
24 Comments
Login to comment
gintonic
Another month of lockdown ...all that with between 10 to 25 cases daily in the ACT.
Ricky Kaminski13
They really are sticking to the zero case game plan. I guess Australia has come this far to throw in the towel with this Delta curveball, but patience is also wearing very slim. Don't know what the sentiment is in the capital but the cracks are forming elsewhere. Coercive measures being put in place for the vaccine may backfire big time too. Especially as Aussies don't particularly enjoy being told what they have to do. asking is always better. Is Australia the only country in the world being this aggressive against the virus?
Hello there
Australia is headed down a dark path.
daito_hak
Yeah you said exactly the same thing a year ago when you should have planned for a campaign of vaccination instead of following a non-scientific BS based zero-COVID strategy.
SteveinJapan
Biggest nanny state in the world. I am ashamed to call myself an Australian, but at least I'm lucky enough not be living there.
Happy Day
Australia won't vaccinate themselves out of the pandemic. Israel is on round 3 and planning for round 4.
Natural immunity is superior to vaccination immunity. Not saying they should have COVID parties, but the effect on young and healthy people is negligible.
Vaccinate the vulnerable plus whoever else wants it, then get on with life. There are a number of therapeutics to aid in the fight, which some countries have leaned on.
snji16
Isolate or vaccinate. There is no third choice with this virus. There never was. Best approach by Australia & New Zeeland. By the end of the day (pandemic), they will be the winners with least no. of hospitalizations & deaths per million. Congratulations in advance!!!
SteveinJapan
There is more to living than simply avoiding death. Think of all the people robbed of a chance to say goodbye to loved ones interstate/overseas, robbed of a chance to socialize and enjoy the prime of their lives, robbed of their livelihoods, etc. I'm sure Australia won't be winners when you look at bankruptcies and suicides.
Sven Asai
They just early knew or had luckily the right feeling there, how to treat those viruses and install appropriate countermeasures. Btw the whole region does so and has therefore the lower according numbers. It’s the right path they’re on, although many of you might have a different view on that , only seeing the restrictions but not the immediate and long term advantages.
didou
Young people around 20 have their best life period being stolen by those continuous lockdowns and restrictions.
Like influenza, vaccine the old and persons at risk, and let others do their life while taking basic preventive measures
virusrex
Countries going for boosters without scientific evidence of a need for it (as in the general population) is a very poor argument to say those boosters are even necessary. At this point the opposite is more likely to be true, even if it defeats your point completely.
No it is not, because it comes with much higher risks, do you know what is much less risky than COVID for young healthy adults? vaccination for anybody for whom it is indicated, with the added benefit that it lowers the risk even if it was low on the first place. That means that vaccines are superior precisely because they don't need to expose people to unnecessary risks in order to get protection.
This has been already criticized as counterproductive by the scientific and medical community, not only because there is no realistic way to protect the vulnerable population if everybody is infected, but because not vaccinating the general population increases the risk of the appearance of variants, as it has happened until now, and that would mean exposing the vulnerable population to infections that can avoid the immunity that they got previously, be it from natural infection or from the vaccines.
Raw Beer
Yes, natural immunity lasts longer and is broader than that conferred through vaccination. A study showed against Delta, natural immunity is 13x superior to vaccination.
That is clearly the most sensible approach.
Kaerimashita
The Neverending story.
virusrex
That is still false (specially counting asymptomatic infection) and do nothing to refute the fact that to get natural immunity the person obviously get the risks from the infection that the immunity is meant to prevent, making the solution as bad as the problem.
It is common that people that have no interest on actual scientific knowledge try very hard to ignore the opinion of the experts and instead recognize as authority what nameless people on the internet say, it should be easy to understand how this is invalid.
spinningplates
I would ususally comment but the Mods have been extremely heavy on censorship/alteration of posts today, so I no longer trust that anyone's opinion is their own original post. Moderators have killed this comment section with editing as opposed to deletion.
Yeah. i said it.
Alechz
@Raw Beer
This wasn't a study run by your uncle's mate's friend on Facebook, was it?
Hate to be one of those types, but got a link?
ClippetyClop
Sort of like getting to know what a car crash would feel like by ploughing your car into a wall without a seatbelt.
We're 18 months into this now and some people are still struggling to intellectually grasp it, whilst at the same time desperately groping around for a way to sustain what they mistakenly decided was the right course 18 months ago. Pathetic stubborness.
Raw Beer
A number of experts have for some time observed that natural immunity was superior, with confirmed reinfections being extremely rare.
The comment I made came from this very recent study:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1
"Conclusions: This study demonstrated that natural immunity confers longer lasting and stronger protection against infection, symptomatic disease and hospitalization caused by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, compared to the BNT162b2 two-dose vaccine-induced immunity."
So as Happy Day said, what Australia should do is:
"Vaccinate the vulnerable plus whoever else wants it, then get on with life. There are a number of therapeutics to aid in the fight, which some countries have leaned on."
Mr Kipling
ClippetyClop...
It has nothing to do with intellect, I know some fairy smart anti-vaccers. Its like a cult, they are the chosen ones, they are "believers"... Nothing can convince them otherwise, well, time in the ICU seems to be working for a few.
bob
just 4 weeks to stop the spread......they said 18 months ago.
B'Bye Australia.
It was nice knowing you.
Good luck with zero covid.
You're gonna need it.
ClippetyClop
How do you propose a controlled system of gradually allowing hundreds of millions of people to aquire 'natural immunity' without millions of them dying in the process?
Wouldn't more people die in this process than if they were to take the vaccine? Or are you still hoping for / predicting mass vaccine related deaths 5 / 10 / an unspecified number of years down the line to justify this recklessness?
I think you know the logical answer.
albaleo
I don't think that's a very helpful comment. The idea that natural immunity is stronger than that received from vaccines is not new. It's a serious matter and worth discussing.
@Raw Beer,
I think one big issue is the cost of acquiring natural immunity. It's not the same for all diseases. A big effect of Covid has been the number of hospital places taken up by those with serious symptoms. It has delayed regular treatment for other conditions, and so has put many lives at risk. To me, that has probably been the worst effect of Covid. Vaccination has been shown to reduce the level of serious symptoms, and thus reduces pressure on hospital beds.
wtfjapan
Australia won't vaccinate themselves out of the pandemic
said nobody ever, Australia is currently at 75.9 per cent first dose and 52.1 per cent fully vaccinated.
theyre actually in front of Japan now and aiming for 70% vaccination by November
Strangerland
Heh, the righties HATE that Australia has been so successful with their covid response, as it exposes the failures of their right-wing extremist thinking!
Australia - the people are proud to be australian, and are willing to lockdown for the health of their people. In the meantime, they've had few deaths, lots of freedom, and an economy that has performed strongly throughout the pandemic.
Right-wingers opened up, and let their people die. Oops, failure.
2020hindsights
Happy Day
Why? Of course they will.
No they aren't. They are at only 63% fully vaccinated. That's less than the UK. Israel started well, but have fallen by the wayside.