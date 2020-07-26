Virus surges worldwide as public loses faith in authorities

A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States and Europe has forced governments to strengthen containment measures as a survey released Saturday showed support for the handling of their pandemics has slipped.
The disease has now killed almost 635,000 people around the world and infected more than 15.5 million, according to an AFP tally, with America the hardest-hit nation.
For the second straight day on Friday the U.S. reported more than 70,000 new cases and over 1,000 deaths as the virus takes hold in the country's south and west.
A similar resurgence in Europe prompted the World Health Organization to sound the alarm over the spread, as Britain joined France, Germany and Austria in tightening rules on masks and rolling out greater testing.
Governments worldwide have struggled to contain the coronavirus despite long and arduous lockdowns imposed on millions of people, and a survey released Saturday showed faith in authorities to be dwindling in six rich nations.
Populations in France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Sweden and the U.S. widely believed death and infection figures to be higher than recorded, according to the study, which polled 1,000 people in each nation.
"In most countries this month, support for national governments is falling," the report by the Kekst CNC communications consulting group said.
Europe accounts for a fifth of the world's case count so far.
The WHO's European chapter expressed concern Friday about the rise in cases on the continent in the past two weeks and warned tighter restrictions may be needed.
A three-year-old girl this week died in Belgium, becoming the country's youngest victim of the virus.
"The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries following the easing of physical distancing measures is certainly cause for concern," a WHO Europe spokeswoman told AFP.
"If the situation demands, reintroduction of stricter, targeted measures with the full engagement of communities may be needed."
Outbreaks have been seen recently in the Spanish regions of Aragon and Catalonia where officials have reintroduced curbs on daily life and urged Barcelona residents to only leave home for essential trips.
French Prime minister Jean Castex said on-the-spot testing would be rolled out for travellers arriving in France from 16 high-risk countries.
Masks are now mandatory in enclosed spaces across the nation and there are fears that the summer holiday season could see a new spike in the disease as people flock to beaches and tourist spots.
Britain on Friday also made it compulsory to wear a face covering in shopping centers, banks, takeaway outlets, sandwich shops and supermarkets.
Exceptions have been made, including for children under 11 or people with respiratory problems, but others who refuse to cover their nose and mouth in the UK risk a fine of up to £100 ($130).
Austria has reimplemented a similar policy with face masks mandatory again in a range of places from supermarkets to pharmacies -- the rule previously having been relaxed.
"It was a mistake to lift mandatory mask use so soon," said one Austrian shopper, Andreas Poschenreither.
New outbreaks continue to wreak havoc elsewhere around the world, with fresh clusters emerging across Asia.
South Korea on Saturday reported its highest infections figure in nearly four months, and in Vietnam the first locally-transmitted case in nearly 100 days was detected.
Authorities in China said Friday they would introduce a new wave of testing in the port city of Dalian, home to about six million people, after fresh infections were detected there.
The local government's health commission said the city must "enter wartime mode" to prevent any spread as it announced on-the-spot nucleic acid tests for people using the subway system and new lockdowns for some communities.© 2020 AFP
3 Comments
Login to comment
Michael Machida
I am very assured to see that many people do not trust the people in charge of telling us the truth about CoronaVirus on a global scale. Makes me feel sad for the rest.
Simian Lane
So the media’s and most governments’ narrative recently is that surprisingly we are now having another spike. Huh, ya think? It’s a virus. I think most people have cottoned on to how they work now,
Why don’t you just be honest and say, ‘ This is a virus. Viruses don’t go away. We are going to have to live with this. Deal with it in your own way. Life is short for all of us. If you are 20 years old now I understand you don’t want to waste your next five years stuck at home. If you are 80, it’s probably best you stay at home or you might die.
There. You’re welcome incompetent world media and incompetent governments.
The virus, like most things, should and will become a choice. Stop sensationalizing with headlines like, ooohhh second spike.
Desert Tortoise
"This is a virus. Viruses don’t go away. We are going to have to live with this. Deal with it in your own way.
Nations need to deal with this virus in an organized way or it will continue to kill people at the current brisk clip. Rights come with obligations and your right to do as you wish ends when your actions can harm others. We all have obligations to each other as citizens of our respective nations. Wear a mask. Social distance. Don't have large gatherings, especially indoor gatherings. Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer. It's not that hard. Your choice to ignore this advice can get someone else infected and maybe killed. You will be contagious before you are symptomatic if you catch this virus. If you refuse to take the right precautions you could infect others unknowingly. You don't have a right to risk the health and maybe the life others that way.
Simian Lane
I’m sorry but I have the right to act how I like until certain actions are deemed illegal. I have my own moral conscience as do we all. The cowardly approach to most leaders regarding this virus, ie not laying out the plain truth about what this virus is, and how there’s really little that can be done to stop it spreading other than wearing flimsy masks etc. is almost worse than the virus itself. Not letting young people know they may most important decade of their life robbed from them. Who are you to tell young people using that example, that their 20s should be robbed to save 80 year olds they don’t know? This is a choice for each and every one of us, and quite frankly, I respect that there will be a range of choices. People are allowed to be selfish.
Peter Neil
Is there any evidence to support this "public loses faith in authorities?"
How many people? What are they losing faith about? How smart are the people losing faith? Did they ever have any faith at all in authorities?
Simian Lane
That said, I’m not so young. I am responsible and for the most part, I act as safely as possible around other people. But if I were in my 20s I’m not sure how happy I’d be at being locked in for half the most important years of my life. We are all different. We should give people leeway to decide.