Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Vogue Singapore penalised for promoting 'non-traditional' families

0 Comments
SINGAPORE

Authorities have shortened Vogue Singapore's publishing permit, issuing a "stern warning" to the fashion magazine for its content containing nudity and promoting "non-traditional families".

Singapore has strict policies restricting LGBTQ content within the city-state's publications, with lifestyle magazines being banned from promoting or glamorising "alternative lifestyles".

Nudity -- including "depictions of semi-nude models with breasts and/or genitals covered by hands, materials and objects" -- is also prohibited.

The Ministry of Communications and Information said Friday that it has issued the local edition of Vogue "a stern warning and shortened" its publishing permit.

"It had breached the Content Guidelines for Local Lifestyle Magazines on four occasions within the past two years, for nudity and content that promoted non-traditional families," it said in a statement, without specifying which content broke the rules.

It added that Vogue Singapore's one-year permit was "revoked" on Thursday.

"Vogue Singapore has re-applied and MCI has since issued (them) a six-month permit."

A permit is required to publish and distribute magazines in Singapore.

The last time a publishing permit was shortened was in 2014, when a local arts magazine breached guidelines for "religiously insensitive/denigrative content", MCI told AFP in a separate email.

Women's magazine Cleo and men's magazine Singapore FHM were also penalised for content on "sex, nudity and the promotion of promiscuity and permissive lifestyle" in 2008 and 1998, respectively.

The government's rebuke on Vogue Singapore comes after the magazine had published articles in recent months on LGBTQ topics, features on body positivity with photographs of semi-nude women, and interviews with prominent Singaporean activists.

Launched two years ago with a website and a monthly print magazine, Vogue Singapore currently has a print circulation of 25,000, according to publisher Conde Nast.

On Vogue Singapore's website, it states an aim to produce "thought-provoking content to drive change for good".

The magazine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Singapore's government announced in August a plan to decriminalise gay sex.

But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also vowed to "safeguard the institution of marriage", defined as between a man and a woman -- sparking concerns from activists of additional barriers to full marriage equality.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo