Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Volcano on Bali erupts; flights canceled

0 Comments
JAKARTA, Indonesia

Bali's airport has canceled flights following an eruption of the Mount Agung volcano that spread ash over the south of the Indonesian island.

The national disaster agency said Friday night's eruption lasted four minutes and 30 seconds and spread lava and incandescent rocks about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the crater.

Nine villages experienced thick ash fall. But the agency said it wasn't raising the alert level for the volcano and its exclusion zone remains a 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) radius around the crater.

The Directorate General of Air Transportation said four flights to Bali were diverted and five flights out of the popular tourist destination were canceled because of volcanic ash.

Agung became active again in 2017 after more than a half century of slumber following a major eruption in 1963.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog