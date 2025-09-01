 Japan Today
Press conference after EU-China Summit in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends a press conference following the 25th EU-China Summit in Beijing, China July 24, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File photo Image: Reuters/Florence Lo
world

Von der Leyen says Europe is drawing up 'precise' plans to send troops to Ukraine, FT reports

1 Comment
BRUSSELS

Europe is drawing up "pretty precise plans" for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine as part of post-conflict security guarantees that will have the backing of U.S. capabilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the Financial Times in an interview published Sunday.

“President Trump reassured us that there will be (an) American presence as part of the backstop,” von der Leyen told the FT, adding that “That was very clear and repeatedly affirmed.”

The deployment is set to include potentially tens of thousands of European-led troops, backed by assistance from the U.S., including control and command systems and intelligence and surveillance assets, the report said, adding that this arrangement was agreed at a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and senior European leaders last month.

European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and von der Leyen are expected to gather in Paris on Thursday, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, to continue the high-level discussions on Ukraine, the FT reported, citing three diplomats briefed on the plans.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Sounds like a plan. Heck, they should call Putin's bluff and start sending them right now to Kyiv.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

