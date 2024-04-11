 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
FILE PHOTO: General election in Pakistan
Voters queue to vote at a polling station in a school during a general election, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Feb 8. Image: REUTERS
world

Voters in many countries skeptical of democracy, poll shows

0 Comments
STOCKHOLM

Voters in many countries are suffering a crisis of faith in their democracies and institutions, a survey by a governance watchdog showed, painting a bleak picture in a year in which more than half of the world's population holds elections.

With the United States, India, Britain and the European Union going to the polls in 2024, the report published on Thursday by the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) offers a somber snapshot of the perceived health of many democracies.

The results show that voters in 11 of the 19 countries surveyed, which included the U.S. and India, fewer than half of the people believed the most recent election was free and fair.

Only voters in Denmark believed courts 'always' or 'often' provide access to justice, while in 8 of 19 countries, more people had favorable views of "a strong leader who doesn't have to bother with parliament or elections" than had unfavorable views.

"Democracies must respond to the skepticism of their public, both by improving governance and by combating the growing culture of disinformation that has fostered false accusations against credible elections," International IDEA Secretary-General Kevin Casas-Zamora said in a statement.

This year's presidential election in the United States is likely to see incumbent Democrat Joe Biden face off again against ex-President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed widespread voter fraud when he lost the presidency in 2020.

The survey showed that only 47 per cent of respondents in the United States expressed faith that the country had credible electoral processes.

Elections for Europe's parliament which take place in June could see big gains for the far-right and impact policy from support for Ukraine in its war against Russia's full-scale invasion to measures to address climate change.

In February, the parliament condemned what it called Russian attempts to undermine European democracy.

The survey, conducted between July 2023 and January 2024, polled about 1,500 people in each of 19 countries including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, The Gambia, Iraq, Italy, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Korea and Tanzania.

Which self-serving politician will ignore their constituents the least.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps if the news services had stuck with the traditional approach of simply reporting the news, instead of this need to now insert spin and not so subtle bias into everything they write people wouldn’t be so torn and divided.

This year's presidential election in the United States is likely to see incumbent Democrat Joe Biden face off again against ex-President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed widespread voter fraud when he lost the presidency in 2020.

Part of the problem is people are sick and tired of been spoken down to and underestimated in their ability to work things out and think for themselves. Faith in democracy relies on people doing exactly that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Voters in many countries skeptical of democracy, poll shows

With good reason.

Only voters in Denmark believed courts 'always' or 'often' provide access to justice, while in 8 of 19 countries, more people had favorable views of "a strong leader who doesn't have to bother with parliament or elections" than had unfavorable views.

And there is your answer. Under Nordic socialism there is some "democracy".

What you find in other G20 nations is corporate captured neo-liberal late stage capitalistic puppets.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Democracies must respond to the skepticism of their public, both by improving governance and by combating the growing culture of disinformation that has fostered false accusations against credible elections,"

Easier said than done.

The Internet age has ushered in armies of grifters and genuine crackpots preying on the less able.

I don’t know how you remedy this.

Better education? I be heard that one before for a variety of problems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

