Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

West African regional bloc suspends Burkina Faso after coup

0 Comments
By FRANCIS KOKUTSE and SAM MEDNICK
ACCRA, Ghana

West African neighbor states on Friday suspended Burkina Faso in the aftermath of this week's coup, making it the third nation in the regional bloc to be punished for a military takeover in only 18 months, officials said.

The announcement from the bloc known as ECOWAS came days after more than a dozen mutinous soldiers went on state television in Burkina Faso to announce their military takeover of the country — that's under siege from Islamic extremist attacks.

ECOWAS had suspended neighboring Mali after a coup there in August 2020 and then took similar action against Guinea after the president was overthrown last September.

Mali is also under punishing economic sanctions, including flight bans and asset freezes, after its coup leader failed to organize elections within 18 months as promised.

West African leaders met virtually Friday to discuss the Burkina Faso coup, and a delegation was expected to travel to Ouagadougou in the coming days.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the current ECOWAS chairman, called the recent spate of coups in West Africa “a direct violation of our democratic tenets.”

“The rest of the world is looking up to us to be firm on this matter,” he said.

ECOWAS has faced criticism for its handling of the coups, particularly in Mali where mediators negotiated with the junta on the 18-month deadline for holding democratic elections. Mali’s coup leader has said that won’t be met, citing security conditions, and has announced a vote four years from now instead.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help in the fight against COVID-19!

Earn ¥317,000 with a free health checkup as a Clinical Study Participant in Tokyo

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #164: University Entrance Exam Mixes American and British English

GaijinPot Blog

Pivot and Grow Your Career in Japan at ZenMarket

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: ‘The Karate Kid’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ in Okinawa

GaijinPot Blog

4 Life Lessons From Japanese Playgrounds

Savvy Tokyo

8 Deadly Animals Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Hunting as a Single Woman in Japan: Things to Consider

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chuo-Sobu Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Why Hostess Clubs?’

Savvy Tokyo