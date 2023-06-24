Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has vowed to retaliate against an alleged strike on his camp Photo: TELEGRAM/ @concordgroup_official/AFP/File
world

Wagner chief vows to 'stop' Russia after alleged attack on forces

2 Comments
MOSCOW

The chief of the Wagner mercenary group on Friday accused Russia of killing a "huge number" of its forces in strikes and vowed to retaliate, ratcheting up tensions between Moscow and the private military company.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, whose men have bolstered Russia's offensive in Ukraine, has ramped up his verbal attacks against Moscow in recent weeks, including questioning the very need for the military operation.

Once believed to be a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin is increasingly seen as keen on a political role as he engages in an all-out war of words with Moscow, that appears to have spilled onto the battlefield.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision -- the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Prigozin said in a series of furious audio messages released by his spokespeople.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defense ministry, surrender our weapons. Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died."

He warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on them to join him, adding "there are 25,000 of us".

The Russian defense ministry denied the claims about the strikes, saying the statements "do not correspond to reality", and calling them a "provocation".

"The Russian armed forces continue to carry out combat missions" in Ukraine, the ministry added.

Earlier on Friday, Prigozin said Moscow's forces were retreating in Ukraine's east and south following Kyiv's counteroffensive. That directly contradicted Putin's account that Ukraine was suffering "catastrophic" losses and that there was a lull in fighting.

"We are washing ourselves in blood," Prigozhin said.

"No one is bringing reserves. What they tell us is the deepest deception," he added, referring to the Russian military and political leadership.

After years of operating in the shadows, Prigozin has in recent months admitted to running the elusive mercenary group and even interfering in U.S. elections.

His forces, bolstered by tens of thousands of prison recruits, played a central role in Russia's capture of the Donetsk region town, Bakhmut, the longest and likely bloodiest battle of the conflict.

However, this week he accused Moscow's top brass of deceiving Russians about the offensive in Ukraine.

"Why did the special military operation begin? ... the war was needed for the self-promotion of a bunch of bastards," he said.

Rarely has such a controversial figure shot to this degree of prominence on the Russian political stage under Putin.

Prigozhin rose from a modest background to become part of the inner circle around Putin.

He spent nine years in prison in the final period of the USSR after being convicted of fraud and theft. In the chaos of the 1990s, he began a moderately successful business selling hot dogs.

From there he fell into the restaurant business and opened a luxury location in Saint Petersburg whose customers included Putin, then making the transition from working in the KGB to local politics.

The catering company he founded at one point worked for the Kremlin, earning Prigozhin the soubriquet of "Putin's chef".

However, in recent months, Prigozhin has become embroiled in a bitter power struggle with the defense ministry.

He has accused the Russian military of attempting to "steal" victories in Ukraine from his forces, and slammed Moscow's "monstrous bureaucracy" for slowing military gains.

Wagner's presence has been reported in conflict zones including Syria, Libya, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where it has been accused of abuses and capturing state power.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Somebody in the Russian air force did the honorable thing. Go figure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looks like everything is not okay in fascist Russia:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-66005256

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Wineries of Yamanashi: A Taste of Japan’s Wine Country

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Essential Steps Right After Moving To Japan – Paperwork You Need From City Hall

GaijinPot Blog