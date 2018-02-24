U.S. companies distance themselves from NRA as pressure mounts

U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the National Rifle Association, after the latest school massacre.
Petitions are circulating online targeting companies that offer discounts to NRA members on its website. #BoycottNRA is trending on Twitter.
Members of the NRA have access to special offers from partner companies on its website, ranging from life insurance to wine clubs. For a second consecutive day companies listed on the site have cut ties to the NRA as it aggressively resists calls for stricter gun control in the wake of the mass shooting last week at a Florida high school that left 17 dead.
The insurance company MetLife Inc. discontinued its discount program with the NRA on Friday. The software company Symantec Corp., which makes Norton Antivirus technology, did the same.
Insurer Chubb Ltd. said Friday it is ending participation in the NRA's gun-owner insurance program, but it provided notice three months ago. The program that provided coverage for people involved in gun-related incidents or accidents had been under scrutiny by regulators over marketing issues.
Those defections arrived a day after the car rental company Enterprise Holdings, which also owns Alamo and National, said it was cutting off discounts for NRA members. First National Bank of Omaha, one of the nation's largest privately held banks, announced that it would not renew a co-branded Visa credit-card with the NRA.
NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre said this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference, that those advocating for stricter gun control are exploiting the Florida shooting which killed 17 people, mostly high-school students.
"Evil walks among us and God help us if we don't harden our schools and protect our kids," LaPierre said Thursday. "The whole idea from some of our opponents that armed security makes us less safe is completely ridiculous."
President Donald Trump has aligned himself with the NRA, suggesting some teachers could be armed so that they could fire on any attacker.
U.S. corporations are moving in the other direction.
On Friday, a large Wall Street money management firm said that it wanted to engage with major weapons manufacturers about what comes next.
Blackrock Inc., which manages $6 trillion in assets, has become one of the largest stakeholders gun manufacturers like Sturm Ruger & Co., American Outdoor Brands Corp. and Vista Outdoor Inc. through indirect investments. The money is placed in index funds, so Blackrock cannot sell shares of individual companies within the index. Its fund clients invest in indexes that might contain companies like Ruger.
On Friday, spokesman Ed Sweeney said Blackrock will be "engaging with weapons manufacturers and distributors to understand their response to recent events."
Blackrock, through indirect investments, holds a 16.18 percent stake in Sturm Ruger, an 11.91 percent stake in Vista, and a 10.5 percent stake in American Outdoor, according to the data firm Factset.
Shares of gun companies mostly fell in trading Friday.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
6 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
The market is speaking.
katsu78
No need to worry, I'm sure Russia is still willing to fundraise for them.
bones
It’s probably only temporary, these companies are only concerned with the negative impact on their profits.
PTownsend
Negative publicity and threats of boycotts can hurt profitability.
Though the NRA and gun industries have loyal supporters who will stick with them regardless of the number of people murdered by a gunman, a larger segment of the US population is appalled that nothing has been or is being done to stop gun massacres.
Some Americans rightly feel that hurting the profitability of companies that support or are in any way connected with the industries enabling murder is justified.
Politicians, particularly those in the owe of the gun industries (e.g. Trump), won't help their citizens.
Let's see what the market will do. Stop buying from any company that in any way is connected with the gun industries.
Strangerland
This is where the internet is both amazing and sucks. It's amazing, because for once the people are able to discuss ideas, unite behind them, and place pressure on the powers that be. Before the internet this was extremely difficult. The people being able to rise up is the amazing part. The fact that a significant number of the people are morons, and now they can rise up, is the part that sucks.
gelendestrasse
And the people who disagree are the morons, who are not worthy of consideration? That's fascism. True liberals respect every opinion. The us or them camp seems to be the curse of the internet.
As far as the companies "dropping" the NRA, losing a discount doesn't seem like much more than window dressing.